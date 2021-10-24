This U.S. Winter Outlook 2021-2022 map for temperature shows warmer-than-average conditions across the South and most of the eastern U.S., while below average temperatures are favored for southeast Alaska and the Pacific Northwest eastward to the Northern Plains. (NOAA Climate.gov, using NWS CPC data)
This 2021-2022 U.S. Winter Outlook map for precipitation shows wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in parts of the North, primarily in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western Alaska. Drier-than-average conditions are favored in south-central Alaska, southern California, the Southwest, and the Southeast. (NOAA Climate.gov based on NWS CPC data)
This seasonal U.S. Drought Outlook map for November 2021 through January 2022 predicts persistent drought across the West, Northern Plains, and the Missouri River Basin. Drought improvement is anticipated in the Pacific Northwest, northern California, the upper Midwest, and Hawaii. (NOAA Climate.gov based on NWS CPC data)
Arizonans can expect a warmer, drier few months ahead as La Niña conditions emerge for the second winter in a row, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
In NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook, which extends from December 2021 through February 2022, above average temperatures and below-average precipitation are anticipated across much of the South, while cooler temperatures and above-average precipitation is likely across portions of the Northern U.S.
Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said the outlook is typical of La Niña weather conditions, which affect jet stream patterns and impact precipitation across the continental U.S.
Compared to last year’s La Niña, Gottschalck said this year’s circulation changes appear to be a bit more “robust.”
“One thing we noticed is we have perhaps a bit of a colder signal than we had in our outlook last year for parts of the West. This particular event seems to favor colder weather in parts of Western North America, and then warmer temperatures across some of the South,” Gottschalck said.
With warmer and drier weather on the way, the Climate Prediction Center expects drought conditions to persist or develop across much of the Southwest over the next few months, and the impacts could be significant, Gottschalck said.
“A major reason for concern this winter remains the Southwest, where drought conditions remain persistent. Although the monsoon was stronger and more prolific this year, those improvements were not enough to remove the drought in all of the Southwest area,” he said.
But it’s not all bad news – with above average precipitation predicted in pockets of the Northern U.S., drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest, northern California and Hawaii are likely to improve.
The NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updates its three-month outlook each month. The next update will be available Nov. 19. Those interested can access the entire 2021 Winter Outlook at noaa.gov.
