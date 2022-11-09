Hans Boensel was introduced to war early when Allied forces bombed Darmstadt, Germany, in 1944.
“My hometown was bombed for probably the fifth time, and we had to go into the bomb shelter, which was made for 25 people, but there were 50 of us in there, and they had the air-tight door,” he said.
“The bombing lasted 45 minutes, and in those 45 minutes, 12,500 people were killed — half of those were under 15 years old. When we got out, everything was burning, the heat was tremendous, and I remember that because it had an impact on me even though I was only 4-and-a-half years old.”
After Germany lost World War II, Boensel quickly decided what he wanted to do with his life.
“It was farm country and a lot of the soldiers just dropped their uniforms and left them,” he said. “This one guy gave me some medals. I never found them again, but from that day on I wanted to be a soldier. I wanted to be in the military.”
Ironically, he would move to the United States, and go on to serve more than three decades in the U.S. military, one of the countries responsible for bombing Darmstadt.
War and military service followed him much of his life. One uncle lost his life in Stalingrad, another died in Leningrad. His father and brother were Russian prisoners of war.
He grew up in Germany during World War II, was on active duty in Korea during the Cold War, and spent 27 years in the Air National Guard.
Recently, the story of another soldier, his brother-in-law Elden Justus, has revisited his family.
Remembering Elden
In April 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Elden Charles Justus, recovered from the site of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in Korea.
Later that year, his remains were returned to next of kin in Arcata, California — more than 68 years after being listed as “missing in action.”
Justus — posthumously awarded the Purple Heart — was last seen directing his men in fighting off an enemy attack while covering for the withdrawal of American and Korean troops from the area in 1950.
There were 10,495 casualties around Chosin, and those who fought the battle became known as the “Chosin Few."
Justus' wife — Boensel's sister, Ruth Boensel-Justus — later remarried and died about two years before his remains were repatriated.
Boensel was 9 when Justus left for Korea but he matter-of-factly speaks of the battle that took his uncle's life.
“In 1950, right after they came over here, he was sent to Korea.,” he said. “That’s the sequence of events. The Chinese came in and killed just about everybody (Americans and South Koreans) in Chosin Reservoir.”
The Chinese had entered the conflict about a month before the surprise attack in northeastern North Korea.
“They didn’t have a chance, poor guys, they didn’t have a chance,” Boensel recalls.
Battle-scarred youth
Boensel vividly remembers growing up in war-ravaged Germany following World War II.
When he was 8, he and his friends would explore the bombed buildings, collecting war relics and abandoned weapons.
“We’d go up these bombed building staircases… We found pistols, rifles, swords and stuff,” he said.
The incendiary devices dropped by the Americans and the British that hadn’t ignited were his favorite.
“They threw about 750,000 in my hometown, and most of them didn’t explode. We played with them. We had a lot of fun,” he said with a laugh.
Boensel was young when he met Justus, one of Ruth’s three suitors. The young man was stationed with the American occupation forces in Darmstadt.
“When they first met in 1948, I was just 7 years old," he said. "To me, they were just a bunch of G.I.s. There were three of them that came. I’ll never forget one of them’s name was Jimmy, and he really liked my sister, but Elden won out.”
The couple married and moved to the United States in 1950.
Cold War in Korea
Boensel and his mother came to the United States in 1955, when he was 14.
After a year, he moved to Montreal, Canada, and worked odd jobs. He returned in 1959 and joined the U.S. Army — six years before he would become a U.S. citizen.
He spent more than six years on active duty and served in Korea in 1960-61. He was 19, and it was about 10 years after Justus died.
There were run-ins with the North Korean military, but fear never entered the equation.
“When you’re young, you’re 10-foot tall and bulletproof… It didn’t really bother me. I was never really afraid over there," he said.
For Boensel, the long, dark nights were the worst because as a child he was afraid of the dark. He vividly remembers an intimidation tactic by the North Korean tanks in the dead of night.
“Kim Jong un’s grandfather (Kim Il-sung) was in charge then. When I was there, on Christmas, the old man would run his tanks through the demilitarized zone at night, and he played bugle music and just kept all the lights on in the tanks and ran them all night.”
Though many soldiers around him were itching to go home, Boensel — who became the company clerk — soaked it up.
"For me,the whole thing was always an experience. There were a lot of guys saying, ‘I want to go back to the land of the round door knobs.’ They were just miserable. I wasn’t.”
After 14 months in Korea, Boensel was stationed in Germany from 1961-65.
Back in the States
Boensel left the Army in 1966, and worked for McKesson Water Products (formerly Sparkletts) in California as an office manager and one of the company’s water division buyers. He retired after 32 years with the company at age 58 in 1998.
In 1973, Boensel joined the Air National Guard of California and rose to the rank of Senior Master Sgt. (E-8) before retiring at the mandatory age of 60 in 2000, after 27 years.
The promotion to Senior Master Sgt. is his proudest military achievement.
“I still have at least four or five people emailing me, telling me how good of a Senior Master Sergeant I was,” he said.
He and his wife, Marlene, settled in Green Valley in 1998. At 69, he took over the top spot at American Legion Madera Post No. 131.
In March 2006, Boensel was presented with the Order of California for “exceptionally meritorious service" while serving with the soldiers and airmen of the California National Guard.
He has volunteered at the White Elephant, the Green Valley food bank and the front gate at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
Boensel, 82, is always busy. It's just his style.
“I’ve never been one to sit on my butt, you know?”
Nowadays, you can find him at the Legion Post, volunteering at the Elks Lodge or at Green Valley Justice Court on Thursdays, where he is Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll’s veterans services coordinator.
“I do something there and it makes me feel good,” Boensel said.
When he thinks back to the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, he has trouble putting his emotions into words.
"I can't comprehend what they had to go through," he said. "First of all, it was only five years after the second World War. They didn't have the equipment like we have today."
"I feel so bad about the guy. I wish I would have been older, but I was the youngest out of three. Do I appreciate what he did? Yeah. Do I appreciate what any of them did? Yeah. I was in Korea in '60, I was in Germany during the Cold War, and we had alerts all the time but never something like that... The wars did a lot to people."