Boensel Elden paper

Hans Boensel's brother-in-law's remains were returned to his next of kin more than 68 years after initially being listed as “missing in action" in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War.

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

Hans Boensel was introduced to war early when Allied forces bombed Darmstadt, Germany, in 1944. 

“My hometown was bombed for probably the fifth time, and we had to go into the bomb shelter, which was made for 25 people, but there were 50 of us in there, and they had the air-tight door,” he said.

Elden Justus

Boensel Elks Lodge

Boensel stands in a hallway at the Green Valley Elks Lodge in front of wall filled with service member portraits. 


