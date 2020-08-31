An Amado man arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct in August 2019 at the Sahuarita Walmart claims the Sahuarita Police Department violated his constitutional rights and is suing the town and the department.
Before filing the lawsuit, Freedom Christopher Pfaendler first had to file a notice of claim in which he offered to settle for $250,000; the offer was rejected.
Notices of claim against cities and towns are required by state law before an individual can sue them in court. Since 2015, there have been 26 notices filed with the Town of Sahuarita. Of those, 13 were made against SPD and 13 against the town.
State law requires any person alleging a claim against a town or any of its departments file a notice containing the facts of the matter, a specific dollar amount the claim can be settled for, and any facts supporting that amount. The notice has to be filed within 180 days of the incident or no subsequent legal action can be taken.
The 26 notices of claim filed since 2015 asked for more than $3.3 million to settle them; the town paid out $5,836 on six of them to its insurer.
The town paid out directly on two sidewalk tripping claims and one involving an unstable picnic table from which a person fell. They also paid out in an incident where a vehicle was struck during a police-involved shooting, another where an SPD command bus backed into a Marana police car and an incident where a jail crew mowing the shoulder projected debris onto the roadway damaging a truck.
It could not be determined how many of the remaining claims might have been settled by the town’s insurer.
“We do not have numbers on what the insurance company pays to claimants,” Mark Febbo, communications coordinator for the town, said.
Once a claim is filed, the town sends it to the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool. That group's board, elected by pool participants, decides whether a claim should be approved or denied, according A.C. Marriotti, the town’s finance director.
AMRRP is a private nonprofit organization that provides its members (towns and cities) policy, risk management and claims services and in effect shields a town’s response to notices of claim from the public eye.
“The Pool obviously incurs a variety of costs for amounts paid to claimants, consultants, lawyers, research, administration, etc., but that is privileged information,” Marriotti said in an email.
If a claim is rejected, as in Pfaendler’s case, according to a U.S. District Court filing the person making the claim can then pursue a lawsuit.
The family of a man killed while crossing Sahuarita Road after the 2017 Pecan Festival filed a notice of claim for $1 million against the town and subsequently sued the town and other defendants including FICO, the Tucson Independent Restaurant Association, Mama’s Hawaiian Pizza and the individual who first struck the man. In a settlement reached in June 2019, neither the town nor its insurer paid out.
Of the 13 notices filed against SPD, seven involved collisions with officers driving police vehicles; the town paid out directly on one of them.
One of the claims alleged an SPD detective gave false testimony in family court related to a domestic incident involving a minor child and his father. Another sought reimbursement for a door that was kicked in during an incident.
Pfaendler’s lawsuit has named SPD and the town as defendants, alleging the town is liable for the actions of the police officers who arrested him.
The lawsuit claims he was illegally searched, falsely arrested, maliciously prosecuted by being detained for 17 hours after his arrest, and defamed by Lt. Sam Almodova when the department public information officer talked with a television news station after the incident.
Pfaendler’s arrest happened days after the El Paso Walmart shootings and another mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. The charges were eventually dropped.
The town and SPD deny any wrongdoing and have moved to dismiss the lawsuit.