Detectives from the Sahuarita Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Tucson man for allegedly pointing a gun at another man inside the Nogales Highway Walmart on Monday.
SPD arrested Kurt Adams for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked him into the Pima County jail. Detectives arrested Adams at his Tucson residence.
SPD credits public tips received on Tuesday for Adams’ arrest.
Adams allegedly pointed the gun following a verbal exchange. He was escorted off the property by Walmart staff.