For Walden Grove High School’s Academic Decathlon Team, lots of studying has paid off as the first-year team heads to the national finals later this month.

WGHS Academic Decathlon Teacher John Borja said not only is it the first time the school has made it to nationals, it’s the first time they have even qualified for state.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

What's NABUR?