For Walden Grove High School’s Academic Decathlon Team, lots of studying has paid off as the first-year team heads to the national finals later this month.
WGHS Academic Decathlon Teacher John Borja said not only is it the first time the school has made it to nationals, it’s the first time they have even qualified for state.
“We have had several teams in the past but there's that regional competition and you have to rank in the top 40 schools in the state to qualify for the state championship,” he said. “We are a first-year team, I’m a first-year coach, so we have been figuring this out together and it's been an interesting adventure.”
In Academic Decathlon, students with diverse GPA ranges must learn 10 subjects at the college level like economics, art, literature, music, social studies, math and speech.
“Everything is at the college level, so students are really engaging with a lot of diverse course matter and it’s super detailed,” he said. “All the course material deals with the American Revolution and new nation so all the students have basically spent this year learning everything about the years 1750 to 1800.”
Borja said the students work on their studies every day, in class and after school.
“Students are here every day and that's where I think we are different because I'm also here sitting with them, reading with them, correcting and learning this with them,” he said. “I’m competing with them on this stuff. So I go up there, and if they can beat me they know they’re doing well.”
Sophomore Liliana Gutierrez, 15, said she’s always enjoyed honors classes and a challenge, but it’s the movie “Spiderman: Homecoming” that got her to join.
“There's Academic Decathlon in that movie and since I already heard the word, I figured I might as well take the class,” she said. “Before, I hated working in teams, but I've learned how to get used to it and enjoy it more. The whole team helps everyone out and then I've also learned how to study in more efficient ways on a time crunch."
Gutierrez excelled at the qualifying competition on March 11, where the team earned the highest score of all medium-sized schools in the state.
She won the gold medal and overall highest score in the state in the Art category.
“In regionals I earned second place in the essay category, where I had to write an essay about a painting called 'The Death of General Wolfe' by Benjamin West,” she said. “I had to write about the factors that affected that… political and religious. I got first place in art at state. So I got a 980, which means I got one question wrong on the entire test.”
Not all the students participate on the team, like Freshman Jacob King, 15, who also became interested in Academic Decathlon through the Spiderman movie.
King said next year he will be on the team, and he’s enjoyed the class so far.
“I would say what I like about it is the teamwork involved and the subject, and then the most difficult thing is having to learn new things that you didn't know before,” he said.
Taking the class has even encouraged him to sign up for three AP classes next year.
“I think I'll have an upper hand on that now,” he said. “I just really want to get ahead in school now and take better classes for me.”
Borja said the Academic Decathlon helps students grow.
“I think not only does it highlight their existing ability, their ability to study, to excel on standardized tests and learn diverse information, but more importantly the speech and interview component and essay writing…” he said. “They are writing a full essay in a limited amount of time, so even in ninth grade, they can write an essay in 50 minutes.”
The nationals take place from April 26-29 in Frisco, Texas.
The team is working to raise funds for the trip.
To learn more about donating through the tax credit program at susd30.us/families/school-related/tax-credit.
People can also make a direct donation to the Academic Decathlon team at WGHS or contact Borja at john.borja@sahuarita.net.