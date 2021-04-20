For the students in Walden Grove’s Indoor Percussion ensemble and Winter Guard, the pandemic did little to slow their success or motivation.
Working through times of virtual learning, limited rehearsals and new forms of competition, both teams earned spots as finalists in the Winter Guard International competition. The teams have also been competing virtually and are among the top 39 schools in their division across the nation.
The Winter Guard received an “Expert” from WGI last weekend, the second-highest rating.
In Saturday's final performance for the Winter Guard Arizona competition, the indoor percussion team received its highest marks of the season.
On Friday, the ensembles performed several shows for an audience of family and staff ahead of the finals.
The Winter Guard performed a piece called “The Red Queen.”
Josh Hill, Color Guard director, said his students brought up the idea of doing a piece based on Alice in Wonderland, and he originally turned it down — until he found the right music.
“I was like, ‘No, I'm not doing a show about Alice in Wonderland,’ but I found this piece of music that fit the theme but sort of in another approach,” he said. “It takes us through the queen’s journey and starts with her heartbreak and the soundtrack is an eerie violin with Blondie’s 'Heart of Glass' on top.”
Planning for the show started in the fall, and Hill as well as Indoor Percussion Director Whitney Hansen, were not really sure what the year was going to bring.
“We were creating a catch all for any opportunity we could possibly have," she said. "If I was going to think back to my mindset of the probability of it back in November I didn't know we could get to this.”
Hansen started the indoor percussion ensemble four years ago and said the freshmen she started with are now seniors.
“We’ve been growing and evolving and improving over the last four years and this year, with the pandemic, school was mostly virtual,” she said. “When marching season was canceled we immediately started to talk about what we do about the indoor season. I was pretty determined we had to do something.”
The percussion group did a piece based on the poem “I know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya Angelou.
Hansen said it’s about feeling caged or trapped and then finding a way to break free.
“What led me to pick this show is I wanted something on the hopeful side, especially with how last season ended,” she said. “It was heartbreaking, a punch to the gut. Last year we had so much potential we never got to see but it led right into the success we have now.”
As part of their goal to provide as many opportunities to the students as possible, the directors decided to integrate the two groups.
“We had the color guard join percussion as the movement line and that hasn't happened here before,” Hill said. “It was a good experience for both ensembles to merge together and sort of create a unified sense between the indoor programs so they could have that experience they want to have.”
This is Hill’s first year at Walden Grove and he said they focused on keeping their teams safe and comfortable, though they did not take it easy.
“When I came I wanted to make sure that all the kids had opportunities to do what they wanted to do whether it be they needed to miss a couple rehearsals for safety reasons or to just make sure they're comfortable coming to campus,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we were being safe about this.”
For both Hill and Hansen, the students proved their commitment and resilience through the pandemic and their production grew bigger and bigger as the season went on.
“I feel like this has been the strongest, most determined high school group in general I've worked with and I’ve been teaching percussion forever across the state,” Hansen said. “These kids are happy, excited, driven, working so hard and doing more than I expected. I was satisfied with the season and how wonderful these kids have been before we got any score.”
Hill said their wins were just the “cherry on top of everything that has happened this year.”
“It’s one of these situations where we can be like we've given you all the keys to take off and drive,” he said. “When they have that aha moment take over and they start leading rehearsals, that’s a dream come true for us, and that was happening this season.”