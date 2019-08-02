The Arizona Ambassadors of Music program began in 1987, and every summer sends high school musicians to Europe to perform and learn. This year, Walden Grove High School sent eight students who were nominated by band and orchestra instructor Ryan Carle-Ogren based on “musical ability level, character and maturity,” he said.
In London, students explored the city’s museums, rode the London Eye and attend musical performances including "Les Misérables," "School of Rock" and "Wicked." In France, students toured Paris, visiting the Eiffel Tower and taking an evening boat cruise. In Venice, students took a walking tour, saw glass blowing demonstrations and explored the city's famous streets and alleyways. Here are some of their experiences in the students' own words.
Alex Ochoa, junior
The place that stuck out to me the most would probably have to be Switzerland. The people there are the nicest I had met on the trip and the scenery and overall calm feel of Switzerland made it great. Until Paris, I had no idea what a crêpe was. After trying one it was pretty much my go-to snack for France and wherever they were sold. Overall, our concerts were amazing to me, but the one thing that stood out the most would have to be the Switzerland concert, seeing people clapping and dancing to our music was amusing. Another fun time was when they taught us some of their dances.
Julia Wagner, junior
The thing that stuck out most to me was definitely the change in the people. The people there were so kind and sweet and it was a really great experience to have people smiling at you all the time. A new drink that I tried was affogato. It’s ice cream and coffee mixed together. Mr. Carle suggested that I try it. The coffee there was so much better and higher quality. My favorite music memory from Europe was watching people dance. The Europeans appreciate music a lot more than the Americans do. I think that was so great.
Kristen Morris, senior
One thing that stuck out was about all the places was how important recycling was. With everything you saw it was some kind of recycled material, which I thought was pretty neat. I tried gelato for the first time, it was amazing. When we were in the (Chateau de Chillon) with the choir the tour lady requested we sing. So when we sang there was an amazing echo but we were a little rusty; it was fun and a good laugh at the end.
Ashleyn Billings, senior
The thing that stuck out to me the most was the fact that for the first time I began to see how other people interacted, their ways of life and just how different their perspectives were from mine. I tried a Nutella crepe in France, and it was warm, fresh and delicious! Also, I tried a bratwurst in Germany, and it was amazing! At the Switzerland concert, the audience was very receptive. They started clapping for an encore... So we gave it to them! You could tell they really enjoyed the music that was played by the band and sung by the choir. It was the best feeling to know that even though we spoke different languages, we could still connect with them through music!