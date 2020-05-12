He would have to summon his inner warrior to craft the Japanese tanto dagger out of fire and chunks of metal.
With a passion for medieval weapons and skills in bladesmithing to match, the challenge was one 21-year-old Chuy Talavera was ready for, and it was broadcast to tens of thousands.
Talavera, a 2017 Walden Grove High School graduate, recently made his television debut on the History Channel’s competitive bladesmithing show, “Forged in Fire.”
The program pits four competitors against each other to create the best replica of a historical sword or blade.
Talavera was 20 at the time he appeared on the episode and had been a fan of the show for a while.
“Basically, I was watching the show every week and then a couple years ago I got started in bladesmithing,” he said. “I was curious how they pick contestants so I looked it up, found out you email them if you're interested and that was the start of it.”
In a couple of months, Talavera was traveling to New York City for filming.
“Having the opportunity to go across the country in New York, when I'm from Arizona, that was a crazy adventure to go on,” he said. “It was so much fun and I had an absolute blast meeting everyone competing in the challenge.”
Season seven, episode 28, “Samurai Showdown,” was all about honoring the Japanese warrior. In the first round, Talavera and the three other contestants had to create a canister Damascus tanto knife of eight to 10 inches, and they only had three hours to do it.
“During the first round you make this billet piece of steel for making the knife and mine ended up having cracks and fractures and holes,” he said. “That was a crazy thing and at home if that happened and I got that steel I wouldn't try to make a knife, but I didn't have that luxury. It was an insane moment.”
Talavera said he prepared for the competition by practicing a few different bladesmithing techniques, but nothing can truly prepare a competitor for the unique challenges created on the show.
“They can throw any challenge at you, like making a knife from a pinball machine, anything,” he said. “I tried to prepare by thinking about, ‘If I was coming up with a challenge I’d do this,’ and try to make it.”
Along with extra practice, Talavera is kept sharp by the business he started in January with the help of his family, Yeti Forge.
Based out of his home in Sahuarita, Yeti Forge builds forges, hearths used for heating metals and a necessary tool for blacksmiths and bladesmiths.
“I construct the whole thing and make it from scratch,” he said. “When I started my business, I was able to get help from my family who helped me through setting up the business, walking me through certain things. My family was a big help.”
Talavera’s biggest goal was to start a business of his own and he’s now attending Pima Community College to major in mechanical engineering and minor in physics.
Getting his start
He always had a fascination with medieval weaponry and history, but when his sister went to Europe for a student exchange program and shared photos of the castles in England, Talavera decided he would learn how to make a sword, something he was able to do after graduating from high school.
There’s a lot to love about the creativity bladesmithing allows him.
“One thing I like the most is that every blade you make is unique,there’s no way to make the exact same knife,” he said. “When you first look, it may look like the exact same knife but when you get down to the fine details there’s no way two things are exactly the same. Everything I make is unique, no one has made it and that’s mind blowing to me.”
The show is a competition with eliminations each round, and though the episode aired April 15, we won’t spoil how Talavera fared.
The winner of the competition took home $10,000.
Friends and family are proud of Talavera and said the joy on his face each scene shows how much fun he had on the show.
Talavera said the experience was unforgettable and if they asked him back on he would do it in a heartbeat.
For others who might be interested in competing on “Forged in Fire,” Talavera said be prepared to be surprised.
“I would say if you’re interested in going on the show, go into the challenge knowing you will not know what challenge they will give you,” he said. “No matter how much you prepare and come up with every scenario, blow it out the window.”
To learn more about Talavera’s business, Yeti Forge, visit www.yetiforge.com.