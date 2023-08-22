coach

Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble, center, is in his seventh season leading the Red Wolves.

 By Kevin Murphy | Sahuarita Sun

Walden Grove football begins the 2023 season in a new region while leaving behind a local rivalry with Sahuarita.

The Red Wolves moved from 4A Gila to 4A Kino in the offseason after a conference shake-up by the Arizona Interscholastic Association grouped the most competitive 4A teams in Southern Arizona in the Kino region, leaving developing and rebuilding teams in the Gila region.

Walden Grove High School head football coach Corey Noble and seniors Gabriel Smith and Skyler Allen discuss the upcoming season.
Smith

Senior quarterback Gabriel Smith finished third in passing yards in the 4A conference in 2022.
Allen

Senior wide receiver Skyler Allen catches a pass.


