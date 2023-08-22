Walden Grove football begins the 2023 season in a new region while leaving behind a local rivalry with Sahuarita.
The Red Wolves moved from 4A Gila to 4A Kino in the offseason after a conference shake-up by the Arizona Interscholastic Association grouped the most competitive 4A teams in Southern Arizona in the Kino region, leaving developing and rebuilding teams in the Gila region.
"I think the biggest thing is it's a massively different region this year versus last year. The top dogs in 4A of Southern Arizona — probably the six best teams — are all in the same region with each other," Walden Grove head coach Corey Noble said.
The recently renewed rivalry with Sahuarita is on indefinite hold. Walden Grove's 56-7 win over the Mustangs last season marked the first time the two varsity programs faced each other in the regular season since an on-field fight in 2015.
"It's a bummer. That was definitely one that we wanted to make happen and unfortunately, it's not. But we're in a different place as well, and I understand that," Noble said.
The rivalry between Walden Grove's freshman football team and Sahuarita's freshman-sophomore squad remains in place. While the varsity teams now play in different regions, they can still schedule each other in future seasons.
The region change for Walden Grove follows a 2022 season in which the Red Wolves narrowly missed the playoffs despite winning the Gila region and going 8-2. The move to Kino will only help Walden Grove's overall AIA ranking in 2023, which is signifigantly influenced by the strength of schedule.
However, Noble acknowledges that making the playoffs this season in a more competitive region with two Phoenix schools and three competitive 5A schools on the schedule won't be a cakewalk.
"I think we have one of the toughest schedules in all 4A, and that's by design, and that's on purpose," he said. "If you want to be the best, you've got to play the best, and we want to make sure we're doing what we can do to control our own destiny and make sure that we can put ourselves in the position to make sure that we have an opportunity to get into the playoffs again."
Noble is excited to see key returning players make significant impacts this season, including senior quarterback Gabriel Smith, senior wide receiver Skyler Allen — both team captains — senior linebacker Jayden Bitton and junior linebacker Carlos Montoya.
Smith embraces his leadership role this season and plans to help teammates develop as leaders.
"Leading everybody here is going to take it to the next step for these younger people coming up," he said. "I want to leave that leadership role to all these younger guys out here. Showing them what we're all about. I want to leave my mark here and show these guys how to lead."
Smith describes the Walden Grove football program almost as if he's referring to his family.
"The culture here is phenomenal. Everybody is supportive. Everybody is well-rounded with each other. Everybody likes each other over here. I feel like everything we do out here is really good for what we bring to our school... That's the great thing about Walden. Everybody's just wanting to help everybody out here. That's what's really nice about it."
For Allen, the key to success on offense in a new region is competitiveness, conditioning and consistency.
"From the snap of the ball in the first quarter, we're going to need to compete every single rep. We're going to need to stay conditioned because its going to be a quick offense that we're running," he said. "Keep the defense on their toes and all of that kind of stuff, and we're just going to need to compete every single Friday. It starts at practice too. Practicing how we're going to play and really coming out as the team we know that we can be, and all the potential we have."
Other players also seem poised for the challenges the new region has in store.
"I feel like this is a really big step up from last year's games. I think we're all really excited," Bitton said. "Our coaches have definitely been pushing us more. Our team has really made strides to get better, and I feel like we can definitely bring some competition to this region as well as the 4A conference as whole."
"My expectations are very high for my defense and offense. I know that our defense is going to compete very well, and I know our offense is going to go crazy," Montoya added.
As Noble enters his seventh season leading the Red Wolves, and his second as athletic director, he hopes his players recognize and appreciate the culture he has built.
"I hope that they're saying that it's hard work, it's respect for everybody involved in the program. Just treating people the right way," he said. "It's genuine care and respect and love for each other, and to be willing to do that for each other because this group has bonded a lot, they've been through a lot, and they've really put in a heck of a lot of work to be able to do those things and have some success. It's about building young men. It's the cliche everyone says, but it's the truth. That's what this is about. Developing all those things, developing them into great young men. And while we're at it, we might as well win some football games."