The Vulcan Materials Company plans for an asphalt facility in Sahuarita are still working through the permitting process, but a similar Vulcan-owned operation is humming along just off Avra Valley Road north of Tucson.
While Marana Sand & Gravel is several times larger than Vulcan’s sand and gravel operation along Old Nogales Highway, it provides a general idea of how a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant would look and feel, if approved.
Vulcan – an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction materials like gravel, crushed stone and asphalt – operates 16 asphalt facilities in Arizona.
In February, the company applied for a conditional use permit to build an HMA plant in Sahuarita. That application is under review by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. If approved, the Sahuarita site would be the company’s fourth asphalt facility in Pima County.
Jack Bonnickson, director of communications for Vulcan, said Tuesday that the decision to co-locate an asphalt plant with one of Vulcan’s existing aggregate facilities is one made with the community in mind.
“By having an asphalt facility on-site, much like we have at other sites in Arizona and across the country, it allows us to achieve greater levels of efficiency, to directly limit truck traffic and flow, and make sure that we are best meeting the needs of our end users and customers to help grow the community,” Bonnickson said.
“For us at Vulcan, having operations that are right there, in Green Valley, allows us to best shepard and be good stewards of the growth of southern portions of Pima County and southern Tucson; having it there allows us to be able to build and provide products that are necessary and needed for infrastructure, investment and growth right nearby," he said.
After being mined, crushed, washed and mixed at the plant, the overwhelming majority of aggregate and asphalt produced at Vulcan’s facilities are used on local projects – building roads, filling potholes and paving subdivisions.
It’s a market with high demand and a relatively limited supply, Bonnickson said, which makes asphalt plants, especially those near ongoing and high-demand building and paving projects, all the more important.
“Asphalt is a very common product that is used on over 90% of roads across the country, so developing that asset really helps drive the future growth for the state, for Pima County, and for the greater Tucson area,” he said. “These products get developed locally, and are used locally.”
While the proposed Sahuarita facility is about a half-mile from the closest residential community – Quail Creek – Bonnickson said Vulcan operates facilities in Arizona that are much closer to homes, and as a result, is no stranger to working with the communities it operates in and near.
“Our efforts are always designed to mitigate any noise and to ensure that we are meeting standards to provide safe and efficient operations that best meets the objectives of Pima County, and any community in which we operate in,” Bonnickson said.
“We encourage people that may be living, working or playing nearby to stay engaged with us, because for us, it matters that we are able to serve and provide products to a lot of Arizona communities, and we’re happy to build and continue to grow that impact locally for their benefit.”
Since hosting a public forum about their facility plans with Quail Creek residents in January, Bonnikson said Vulcan remains committed to working alongside residents and local officials throughout the permitting process and beyond.
“At this stage, we just look forward to working with the Planning and Zoning Board (in Sahuarita) to make sure that we’re addressing any concerns that may arise, and continue to demonstrate the case for why having an asphalt facility at this location will further enhance the growth in the area,” Bonnickson said.
Local opposition
Despite Vulcan’s commitments, a group of Quail Creek residents remain determined to put a stop to the proposed plant coming anywhere near their neighborhood.
Local organizers are continuing to gather signatures from Green Valley and Sahuarita residents in opposition to the plant, and are encouraging neighbors to make their voices heard through letters and public comments to local representatives.
The Town of Sahuarita’s Planning and Zoning Commission has tentatively scheduled a public hearing on Vulcan’s permit application for May 1.
An additional hearing will also be scheduled once the permit application goes before the Town Council.