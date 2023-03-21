The Vulcan Materials Company plans for an asphalt facility in Sahuarita are still working through the permitting process, but a similar Vulcan-owned operation is humming along just off Avra Valley Road north of Tucson.

While Marana Sand & Gravel is several times larger than Vulcan’s sand and gravel operation along Old Nogales Highway, it provides a general idea of how a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant would look and feel, if approved.

Jack.JPG

Jack Bonnickson, communications director for Vulcan Materials Company, speaks Tuesday during a tour of Marana Sand & Gravel.
Truck collecting asphalt.JPG

A truck picks up asphalt from a hot-mix asphalt (HMA) plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road. 


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

