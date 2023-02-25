Quail Creek’s newest neighbor could be an asphalt plant.
Last week, Vulcan Materials Company – an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction materials like gravel, crushed stone and asphalt – submitted an application for a conditional use permit application with the Town of Sahuarita, seeking to add a hot mix asphalt (HMA) plant to its current sand and gravel operation along Old Nogales Highway.
Vulcan operates 16 asphalt facilities in Arizona, three of those in the Tucson metro area.
The proposed addition to its Sahuarita site would sit just north of Quail Creek, a Robson Ranch resort-style community with hundreds of homes and hundreds of others under construction or planned. Several homes on the community’s northernmost edge would sit just over a half-mile from where the asphalt plant would be constructed.
John O’Rourke, a Quail Creek resident and member of the Quail Creek Property Owners Association board, said no one had been very bothered by the manufacturing plant nearby, which has been mining in some capacity since before 1996, according to Vulcan.
But asphalt, he said, is something else.
In January, a project manager for the Sahuarita site hosted an open forum with Quail Creek residents about the proposal, and several neighbors have since raised concerns about the plant’s potential smell and truck traffic.
“It’s really got a lot of the residents here upset. I’ve got people sending me emails, calling me, stopping me when I’m walking around the neighborhood like, ‘Hey, you guys doing anything about this!?’” O’Rourke said.
“But I mean, what group of residents wouldn’t be concerned? You’re in a new development, you’ve been in your house for maybe a couple of years, and now you may be adjacent to an asphalt plant you weren’t aware of when you bought the house,” he said.
Traffic concerns
One of the biggest concerns from neighbors, O’Rourke said, is the increased amount of truck traffic on local roads that the new plant would bring.
Initial estimates provided by Vulcan indicated the site would see a maximum of 300 trucks per day rolling in and out of the facility, but after further site analysis, Vulcan revised that estimate down to a maximum of 225 additional trucks per day.
Though the direction of truck traffic would largely be determined by job sites, Vulcan expects most would head northbound on Old Nogales Highway when exiting their facility, away from Quail Creek.
“With this anticipated traffic volume, and ample space entering and exiting the site on either side of the railroad, we do not believe our operations will impact traffic on Nogales Highway,” Jack Bonnickson, a communications specialist with Vulcan, said in an email.
But O’Rourke said those assurances do little to allay some of the concerns in the Quail Creek area.
“Even half of that (initial estimate) – about 150 trucks a day, or so – this is primarily a residential area, we have school buses that run along here, and a lot of people in this area are already upset with the new Quail Crossing intersection and the absence of a traffic light,” he said.
“Now, you throw a bunch of heavy-duty trucks in here, coming literally every couple of minutes by Vulcan’s own standards… I just don’t see how that could be good for the residents of Sahuarita.”
Odor issues
The other big concern neighbors have raised, O’Rourke said, is odors from the plant reaching Quail Creek.
According to the project outline, Vulcan does not expect any odors produced by the HMA plant would impact neighbors, given the distance of over a half-mile to the closest Quail Creek neighbors and the “prevailing wind direction away from those residences.”
But summer monsoons could complicate those estimates, O’Rourke countered.
“You’ve got people here who are now paying $500,000-plus to be on a golf course, and when the wind’s blowing the right way, it’s really going to stink…and nobody’s really happy about that,” he said.
If residents do find themselves experiencing odors from the HMA plant, Vulcan said they're “committed to working with neighbors to mitigate the odors."
Vulcan has also said its proposed plant would include mitigation measures to ensure the site would “meet and exceed all necessary standards to mitigate for air, noise, water, ground and light pollution.”
Those include things like an earthen barrier around the site’s perimeter, comprehensive dust control measures and layered filtration systems that would remove both large and fine particulate matter from exhaust gasses generated during the asphalt production process.
“Our operations are regulated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA), Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), Arizona State Mine Inspector (ASMI), and Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ),” Bonnikson said in a statement.
“PDEQ is the lead regulatory and enforcement agency for the air emissions from our operations, including the potential hot-mix asphalt plant. As such, PDEQ will monitor and inspect air emissions, on all of our operations, to ensure they are within the guidelines of the respective PDEQ-issued air permits. Compliance with these air permits ensures our operations are protective of public health and safety.”
Next steps
Vulcan’s application for a conditional use permit is under review by the Town of Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission.
Anna Casadei, the town’s planning and building director, said the review process will likely take one to two months to complete, after which a recommendation will be made and a public hearing before the commission will be scheduled. Another public hearing will also be held before the Town Council officially takes action on the permit. That has yet to be scheduled.
Though the Quail Creek community lies outside the required notification zone for this type of permitting, Bonnikson said Vulcan remains committed to engaging with those neighbors throughout the process.
“Our commitment at Vulcan Materials is to operate in a way that meets federal, state, and local compliance standards and provides the customers and communities we serve with the type of resources they trust us to deliver,” he said.