Quail Creek’s newest neighbor could be an asphalt plant.

Last week, Vulcan Materials Company – an Alabama-based supplier and distributor of construction materials like gravel, crushed stone and asphalt – submitted an application for a conditional use permit application with the Town of Sahuarita, seeking to add a hot mix asphalt (HMA) plant to its current sand and gravel operation along Old Nogales Highway.

GRAPHIC (Overview of plant location).png

An overview of Vulcan's Sahuarita site plan outlines the site of the proposed hot mix asphalt plant (dark orange), on the southeastern corner of the property.  


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

