Arizona voters passed seven of 10 initiatives on the ballot in November, according to the latest election results updates from Friday. 

From dark money to debt collection to voter ID requirements, Arizona voters faced a number of weighty ballot propositions during the Nov. 8 midterm election.

And based on unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, voters approved seven measures – including both citizen initiatives up for a vote – and rejected three.



