From dark money to debt collection to voter ID requirements, Arizona voters faced a number of weighty ballot propositions during the Nov. 8 midterm election.
And based on unofficial election results from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office, voters approved seven measures – including both citizen initiatives up for a vote – and rejected three.
Here’s a breakdown:
REJECTED
Prop: 128: Voter protection act; court determinations
This proposition would have allowed the state Legislature to make changes to voter-approved ballot measures if any part of them were deemed illegal or unconstitutional by the AZ Supreme Court or the U.S. Constitution.
As of 2021, the Legislature cannot amend or repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives due to Proposition 105 (also known as the Voter Protection Act), with exceptions for changes that further the measure’s purpose and receive a three-fourths vote in each legislative chamber. Before Prop. 105, the Arizona State Legislature could amend or repeal voter-approved ballot initiatives and referendums.
To amend or repeal a voter-approved ballot initiative now, the legislature will have to do so through its own ballot measure.
Prop. 309: Voter identification, affidavit; procedure (also called Arizonans for Voter ID Act)
This proposition would have required a date of birth and voter identification number for all mail-in ballots, and would have eliminated the two-document alternative to photo ID for in-person voting.
Arizona’s current voting identification requirements will remain in place, which include:
• Proof of identification to register to vote, and for voting in-person at the polls, at an early voting center and at an emergency voting center before casting a ballot.
• For in-person voting, Arizona voters have the option of presenting a photo ID or two forms of identification without a photo, which can include a rent or utility bill, a bank statement or a voter registration card.
• All forms of ID must be unexpired and must show your name and an address that reasonably matches your voter registration.
• Early mail-in voting will still require the voter to complete and sign the ballot and affidavit.
Prop. 310: Fire districts; funding; TPT increment (also called the Arizona Fire District Safety Act)
This proposition would have created a 0.1% sales tax for 20 years to fund the fire districts.
In Arizona, fire districts will continue to be funded largely by property taxes within a fire district’s boundaries, which are levied by the county board of supervisors.
APPROVED
Prop. 129: Initiatives; single subject; title
All citizen-initiated ballot measures must now embrace a single subject. The measure also requires that the initiative’s subject be expressed in the ballot titles, or else the missing subject would be considered void.
The single-subject rule is already in place for legislative statutes.
Prop. 130: Constitutional property tax exemptions
The passage of this measure will allow the Legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. Those include property tax exemptions for widows and widowers, exemptions for those with total and permanent disabilities, exemptions for disabled veterans, and property used for trade, business or agriculture.
The measure will also consolidate the state Constitution's property tax exemption provisions into a single article.
Prop. 131: Lieutenant governor; joint ticket
The approved measure creates the position of lieutenant governor in Arizona, which is to be elected on a joint ticket with the governor, beginning with the term of office that starts in 2027.
Similar to the U.S. presidential election, a single vote for the nominee for governor shall constitute a vote for that nominee’s ticket, which includes their nominee for lieutenant governor.
The lieutenant governor shall succeed to the office of governor in the event of the governor’s death, resignation, removal or disability to discharge the duties of the office, until a successor is elected.
Prop. 132: Initiatives; supermajority vote; requirement
This constitutional amendment will now require a 60% vote (or supermajority) to pass ballot measures to approve taxes. All other initiatives, referendums and legislatively referred measures will continue to require a simple majority (50.01%) for approval.
Prop. 209: Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act
Approval of this measure limits interest rates for debt from healthcare services and increases the value of certain property and earnings exempt from debt collection.
The initiative will reduce the maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to 3% annually, and increase the number of assets shielded from bill collectors, with a majority of those exemption values pegged to inflation and annually adjusted beginning in 2024.
Prop. 211: Voters’ Right to Know Act
This measure will now require that any person or organization making independent expenditures of more than $50,000 on a statewide campaign or $25,000 on a local campaign to disclose the names of the money’s sources, for each contribution over $5,000.
The measure also creates additional reporting and enforcement provisions for campaign media spending, and outlines penalties for parties who fail to make the proper disclosures.
Prop. 308: Tuition; postsecondary education
The measure repeals certain provisions of Proposition 300 (from 2006) to allow in-state tuition for non-citizen residents that meet specific requirements.
The passage of this measure allows Arizona students, regardless of immigrated status, to be eligible for financial aid and in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges if they graduated from and attended a public or private high school, or home school equivalent, for two years in Arizona.