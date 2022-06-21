Pima County’s voter ID mishap was the subject of several minutes of questioning during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, but the discussion yielded few answers.
District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy, who put the subject of Pima County’s voter registration cards mailed with incorrect data on Tuesday’s agenda, expressed disappointment that Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly was not in attendance to respond.
“I’m sorry she wasn’t here. I think these are legitimate questions, I think the answers need to be given to the community, and there are more expenses, I believe, than she’s conveying here and I think those need to be accounted for,” Christy said.
Cazares-Kelly instead sent a memo to the board addressing some concerns ahead of the meeting, as she was unable to attend due to an active election.
Christy mainly sought clarification on exactly how much reprinting and remailing of a subset of Pima County’s voter ID cards would cost, and why such measures were necessary in the first place.
According to Cazares-Kelly’s memo to County Administrator Jan Lesher, the initial bulk mailing of voter ID cards to approximately 615,000 Pima County voters was $110,000.
A reprint of about 84,000 voter ID cards with inaccuracies – address corrections were needed for voters in Oro Valley and some cards were printed with the incorrect supervisorial district, including in Sahuarita – would cost nearly $20,500, the memo stated, but Christy estimated that number could be much higher.
“Is that the mailing alone? The question I wanted to ask the County Recorder was…what are the printing and production costs per card. If you’ve looked at those cards, they’re quite intricate and quite intense… I would just like to have her input on that particular item,” Christy said.
Christy also questioned the timing of the initial mailing, which according to the memo was scheduled with a vendor for May 9, 2022.
“We made the decision to get voters their new Voter ID cards before Early Voting begins on July 6, 2022. We scheduled the mailing with our vendor for May 9, 2022. That date was also scheduled to account for another statutory bulk mailing for voters on the Active Early Voting List, which we anticipated impacting our office's workflow,” the memo read.
But by the time the new supervisorial and Pima Community College districts were approved by the Board of Supervisors on May 3, the voter ID cards had “already been printed, laminated, packaged and were expected to be mailed by May 9, 2022, through our vendor,” the memo said.
The vendor then experienced delays, resulting in the initial batch of Voter ID cards being mailed out May 17 from Phoenix.
“She talks about because of the redistricting of this board process…that this caused her to have to speed up the mailing of these cards…there’s no statutory deadline for sending out voter ID cards, even though we adopted the new redistricting on May 3, well in advance of the actual deadline that was set by the Legislature,” Christy said.
“That doesn’t make any sense,” Board Chair Sharon Bronson added.
Supervisor Matt Heinz agreed that reprinting the ID cards “certainly sounds like a waste of funds,” but added that with the county’s new Vote Center model, inaccuracies on a voter ID card would “not in any way impact a voter’s ability to cast a ballot at a vote center,” because of ballot on-demand printing and electronic poll book technology.
Bronson, however, said that the incorrect voter ID cards could cause some confusion to voters who intend to vote by mail, or for voters who are unaware that new cards are on the way.
“Again, it’s just very unfortunate and very unnecessary,” she said.
According to Cazares-Kelly’s memo, the corrected voter ID cards will be mailed in late June.