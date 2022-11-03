Tabulation2022.JPG

A Pima County elections worker readies ballots for tabulation at the Elections Department on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. 

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Election Day is just around the corner, which means thousands of Pima County voters will soon head to the polls.

Need help finding your polling location for in-person voting? Want to catch up on the initiatives that will be on the ballot this year? Our guide explains what you need to know for this year’s midterm election in Pima County.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?