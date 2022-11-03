Election Day is just around the corner, which means thousands of Pima County voters will soon head to the polls.
Need help finding your polling location for in-person voting? Want to catch up on the initiatives that will be on the ballot this year? Our guide explains what you need to know for this year’s midterm election in Pima County.
Where do I vote?
Under Pima County’s vote center model, all registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the 129 vote centers across the county. For an interactive map of polling places, visit pima.gov/VoteCentersMap. Scroll through the map to find a vote center, or simply enter your address in the search bar to get directions to a polling place near you.
Vote centers are open on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What about my early ballot?
The Pima County Recorder’s office recommends mailing your ballot back at least seven days before Election Day, so if you still have your early ballot on-hand, keep it.
In Pima County, early ballots can be returned in person at any early voting location before Election Day, or at any vote center on Election Day.
When returning your ballot, make sure all information is filled out properly. Visit recorder.pima.gov/EarlyVoting to view some examples.
What’s emergency voting?
Emergency voting is available in Pima County at select locations on Monday, Nov. 7 for individuals who cannot vote on Election Day.
Before you vote, you’ll be asked to fill out a form provided by the Recorder’s Office saying you have an emergency and can’t vote on Election Day. You won’t be asked to provide a lot of details about your situation.
You can also drop-off your early ballot at an emergency voting location.
The Good Shepherd UCC (17750 S. La Canada Drive) – will be open for emergency voting on Monday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What do I need to bring to the polls?
When you arrive to vote at the polls on Election Day, you’ll be asked to give your name and place of residence to an election official and present some form of valid identification.
Voters can either present (1) form of Type One identification (listed below) that bears the name, address, and photograph of the voter, or (2) forms of Type Two identification (listed below) that bear the name and address of the voter.
Type One (Photographic ID)
- Arizona driver’s license
- Identification card issued by the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division
- Tribal enrollment card, or other forms of tribal identification
- Other identification issued by the federal, state or local government
Type Two (Non-photographic ID)
- Utility bill (dated within 90 days of the election)
- Bank or credit union statement (dated within 90 days of the election)
- Valid Arizona vehicle registration
- Indian census card
- Tribal enrollment card, or other forms of tribal identification
- Property tax statement
- Arizona vehicle insurance card
- Recorder’s certificate
- Voter registration card
- Valid federal, state or local government issued identification card
- Any mail addressed to you that includes the "Official Election Material” logo
The information on all forms of identification must reasonably match the information in the voter roster.
If a voter has a form of photographic identification listed under Type One above, but the address does not match the voter roster, they may combine that information with one of the valid forms of identification listed under Type Two.
Valid military identification or a U.S. passport may also be combined with one of the forms of identification listed under Type Two.
Any voter who does not meet the identification requirements on Election Day can vote a conditional provisional ballot, but will be given five business days after the election to return with proper identification. For a list of places where you can verify your identification, visit recorder.oima.gov/VoterID.
I need help filling out my ballot.
In Arizona, election officials take special steps to ensure all eligible voters can cast a ballot.
All early voting locations and vote centers in Pima County are equipped with an accessible, touch-screen voting device, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), that offers a variety of accessibility options, including audio instructions, large font, color contrast and tactile input to assist voters in marking their ballot. Ballots are available in both English and Spanish.
Alternative ballots, like large print or braille ballots, are also available upon request at early voting centers – just contact the Pima County Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330.
Pima County voters can also cast their ballots from their home, healthcare facility or any other residential setting through a Special Elections Board, where individuals from two different political parties travel to assist voters in casting their votes. If you need this service, contact the Recorder’s Office at 520-724-4330.
If you have transportation to your polling place, but limited mobility, you can vote from your vehicle. Notices at all voting locations will have a number to call that will direct a poll worker to bring voting materials out to you.
Any voter physically unable to fill out a ballot because of illness, injury or disability can also enlist a friend or family member to assist them. The assistant will need to sign a Ballot Affidavit, showing that they helped the voter, and the ballot must be filled out according to the voter’s choice.
Where can I learn more about the candidates and propositions?
The Green Valley News has compiled a list of all initiatives that will be on the general election ballot this year, which you can view at bit.ly/3UlRICa.
The Arizona 2022 General Election Publicity Pamphlet, which can be found at Arizona.Vote, also contains information about all legislative and citizen propositions, alongside hundreds of arguments submitted by the public.
For an in-depth look at Sahuarita Unified School District school board candidates, check out the Green Valley News and Sun’s Q&A at bit.ly/3DDEE4r.
To learn about the Continental Elementary School District school board candidates, see the Q&A at bit.ly/3WxitW7.
And for more information on candidates running for the U.S. Congress and state legislature, check out the Citizens Clean Elections Commission’s “Find My Candidates” tool at azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections.