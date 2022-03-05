Votes on changes to GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual that reaffirm restricted media access and greatly diminish the role of the CEO were postponed Friday, while other changes got the green light during a special meeting.
The changes were put forth by the Board Affairs Committee, though the two-hour meeting wasn’t enough time to consider them all.
What passed?
Parts 6 and 8-10 in the CPM, which deal with human resources, risk management and GVR clubs and programs, were approved. The changes were mostly organizational but one notable addition was a fraud policy.
Media policy
A media policy in place, but not enforced, since 2016 will get a second look after the board voted to give the staff six months to overhaul it. The vote was 10-1, with Director Nina Campfield, who chairs the Board Affairs Committee, standing alone.
The policy requires media seeking access to GVR property to provide the general nature of the visit, who they wish to interview and at which facility. A GVR employee could be designated to accompany the media representative to the site, and the organization could deny access “if it is determined that the nature of the visit is not in the best interests of the Corporation and/or its members.”
News organizations can attend any program or event at GVR that is open to the general public. The CPM instructs members of the media to notify the GVR public information officer if they seek to access property. If a club has invited media, the club is to notify the PIO.
Edits to the media policy in the amended CPM are mostly copied and pasted from what currently stands. However, the actual enforcement of the current or proposed CPM — which appears to be the aim — would greatly restrict media access.
“There are troublesome portions of this,” Director Bart Hillyer said. “Even if it is a rehash of a 2016 action… I don't want to hear in the future, ‘Well, the board has said, not once but twice, that this is the policy.'”
He noted that most of the provisions in the policy related to media “have been ignored for the last six years. I think it was wise that they were ignored. I think it would be wiser still to eliminate them… so that people don't have to ignore them. Because they won't be there.”
Hillyer also took issue with the CPM limiting director communication with members.
“My right to communicate with fellow GVR members didn't change when I joined the board,” he said.
The proposal strikes out a portion on facilitating communication among directors with a GVR email address. That's replaced with a policy that calls for any emails sent to a director’s personal email regarding GVR to be forwarded to the CEO.
Ultimately, the board approved Director Kathi Bachelor’s amendment to delay a vote on the communications policy for six months to allow GVR staff time to give input.
The CEO role
The CPM states that the CEO provides organizational leadership and support for the board in achieving GVR’s vision, completing its mission and executing its strategic plan.
Much of verbiage that lays out the CEO’s authority in Part 4 of the proposed CPM is stricken. Notably, the CEO’s decision-making authority is replaced with a policy that says the CEO will carry out decisions made by the board of directors. During open comments, one member described the changes as an effort to “neuter” the role of CEO.
“I do get the impression that the CEO’s position is dramatically changing as a result of these proposed changes,” CEO Scott Somers said. “Some of these changes seem to diminish the relationship between the CEO and the board, which is terribly concerning.”
Somers’ comments echoed those he expressed in a January work session by the board.
“I have provided comments to these changes previously and I don't feel that those comments or concerns are adequately addressed,” he said, adding that pushing Part 4 of the proposed CPM would be “irresponsible.”
Campfield took no issue with the idea to postpone Part 4, but countered that a later discussion would need to be done in executive session since it dealt with legal matters.
The board ultimately voted to postpone the vote to give staff six months to provide input.
What's next?
The board ran out of time to discuss Parts 2 and 3, which cover policies on committees and the board itself. The items could carry over as old business at the next board meeting.
GVR staff will have up to six months to propose new recommendations for both items. For now, the current CPM is in effect for Parts 4 and 7.