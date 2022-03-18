Michael Pomaski isn’t a fan of President Joe Biden. What bothers him even more is that he might have helped him get elected in 2020.
Online voting records from Arizona and California show that mail-in ballots were cast in both states in Pomaski’s name. Getting to the bottom of it has been a 17-month slog through government bureaucracy that hasn’t yielded any real answers.
It wasn’t until Tuesday that Pomaski learned an investigation into “potential criminal activity” was underway — and that news came through a reporter.
Pomaski lived in California nearly 25 years as a registered Democrat. In 2015, he moved to Clifton to be closer to his mother as he faced health problems. Somewhere along the way his politics also moved — to the right. In Arizona, he registered as a Republican.
He and his brother couldn’t believe Biden won in November 2020. A few days after the election they saw conservative media news reports encouraging people to check their online voting records to ensure their ballots had been received and counted.
Pomaski, 51, and his brother went a step further, looking up every address in each state where they’d registered to vote in the past. After a few days of poking around, Pomaski discovered a ballot with his name on it had been voted in California.
“That’s when I got pissed off and started making phone calls,” he said.
The California Secretary of State site lists a voter’s name, address, party affiliation and whether they voted in the last few elections.
In Pomaski’s case, the site indicated his 2020 presidential ballot was mailed to him Oct. 5, 2020, and had been returned to the county on Oct. 24, 2020. The ballot status was listed as “Accepted.” The site indicated Pomaski did not vote in five other elections, including the 2020 primary.
Hit the phones
Pomaski, who had cast a 2020 ballot in Arizona, knew this was potentially very serious. He was also upset because he figures somebody used his California ballot to vote for Biden, though the Secretary of State’s site doesn’t indicate how a ballot was voted, only that it had been received.
Pomaski immediately started making calls to California and quickly hit one brick wall after another.
He said calls to Santa Barbara County, where he had once lived, were either not returned, not taken seriously or that offices kept losing staff, forcing him to start over with a new employee.
“Nobody ever gave the sense that it was important to them,” he said. “I was told somebody’s going to call you back. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”
As time passed, his frustration grew. “I threw a bunch of fits over the phone,” he said.
Health issues and life got in the way and the months passed. He still made attempts to unravel the mess but his expectations were low and the State of California met them, he said.
“They’re all brick walls at this point,” he said. “Nothing’s being done on the California side.”
In January, Pomaski called a reporter to get the ball rolling again, though it was a slow roll at first.
Joe Kocurek, California’s Deputy Secretary of State for Communications, put Pomaski in touch with the Investigative Services Unit. After receiving an explanation of potential voter fraud and screen shots of Pomaski’s voting record, an unsigned email from an investigator brought a puzzling response: We understand you want to cancel your voter registration. Here’s how to do it.
Not a word about Pomaski’s concerns that his name was attached to ballots cast in two states.
“It’s been nothing but frustration,” Pomaski said after receiving the email.
Vote fraud rare
According to dozens of studies, voter fraud in any form is very rare in the United States. There are plenty of accusations but the facts tend not to support them.
•The Brennan Center for Justice published a report in 2007 that found most reported incidents of voter fraud could be traced to clerical errors or “bad data matching practices.” A review of several elections found voter fraud incidents at between 0.0003 and 0.0025 percent. The report noted it is more likely that an American “will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls.”
•A Columbia University report tracked two years of incident rates for voter fraud and found the fraud reported could be traced to “false claims by the loser of a close race, mischief and administrative or voter error.”
•A Washington Post study in 2014 found 31 credible incidents of impersonation fraud from 2000 to 2014 out of more than 1 billion ballots case, according to Brennan Center research.
Still few answers
After it was pointed out that California’s investigations unit missed the point of Pomaski’s email, he received a second email stating he’d have to get a copy of the executed ballot from the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters.
Pomaski called it another pass-the-buck move with no mention of potential voter fraud, but he followed their direction.
After several emails and phone calls, Pomaski said he was told by a clerk in Santa Barbara that California destroys ballots after elections, eliminating any opportunity to compare the signature on it to his own.
But that doesn’t mesh with California law, which states ballots must be stored for 22 months after a federal election, then be shredded or recycled. That wouldn’t be until September 2022.
And with that, Pomaski’s predicament was about to get weirder.
When he looked up his registration information on the California voter website, the address wasn’t his. It was his brother’s, who has never been registered to vote in California. On top of that, Pomaski has never lived at the residence or had his mail sent there.
When Pomaski pointed it out, the address was changed online and Santa Barbara County acknowledged a data entry worker made the mistake in 2016.
But before the address was corrected online, Pomaski received several pieces of mail from the government on the same day, including mail-in ballots for long-past elections and a jury summons.
Michael Pomaski doesn’t have all his questions answered and an email to a reporter Wednesday from Kocurek at the Secretary of State’s office suggests he won’t be hearing much anytime soon.
“An address change error was discovered and corrected, and the matter is under investigation for potential criminal activity,” Kocurek wrote. “We have no further comment so as not to jeopardize the investigation.”
He is still registered to vote in California but he was placed on the inactive list this month.