With 10 years under their belt, volunteers at Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley still find no shortage of history or changes since the site's dedication.
The volunteers play a key role in connecting the public with the facility, from leading bird walks and greeting guests at the visitor center to landscaping support and visiting groups around the community to provide information about the ranch.
But the docents play their biggest role in leading tours of the ranch compound, filled with the Manning family houses and ranch structures sitting on a land grant dating back to Mexico's first days as an independent country.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation reported Canoa Ranch's entire volunteer staff dedicated 275 hours of service to the park during the busy six-month periods from October to March in fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 — 134 and 141 hours, respectively.
During FY 22-23, volunteers provided 49 tours, accounting for 67 hours. The park's volunteers also had 38 roving shifts around the grounds adding another 74 hours. NRPR reported the current value estimates for volunteer hours put their contributions at $4,248 for FY 22-23. In FY 21-22, the county reported the busy season's 134 volunteer hours equaled $3,752.
Volunteer John Attardi found he is always curious about the history in an area he lives in, like Santa Fe, New Mexico. When he moved to Green Valley about 20 years ago, he said the Canoa Ranch structures, which he could see from his home on the neighboring hill, sparked curiosity.
"And then there was an article in the Green Valley paper about the parks people looking for volunteers," Attardi said. "So, I went down to the meeting, interviewed and was able to go into the classes — we had classes for about a month, I think it was. Then, the ranch opened and we started giving tours."
Pima County held the ranch's dedication ceremony March 2, 2013.
Volunteer Hugh Bell moved to Green Valley in 1998, living in the area part-time and increasing throughout the years. Bell and his wife now spend seven months in Green Valley before returning to Wisconsin.
"I was a tour guide at the University of Wisconsin art museum," Bell said, adding he did that for about 10 years as well. "And I just enjoyed it. I didn't know much about art, but I just enjoyed giving tours."
Bell found it difficult to continue at the art museum as he spent more time in Arizona. He kept his eyes open for a new opportunity in Green Valley, and like Attardi, Bell heard about the county looking for volunteers in the newspaper and decided to check it out.
"That just had a lot of appeal to me, being a ranch and giving tours — it was exactly what I was looking for," he said. "So, I started doing the training."
Volunteer Mandy Vernalia visited the ranch before the official dedication in 2013, after finding an advertisement for a tour while in Tubac with a friend.
"And, of course, I was hooked right away," she said. "Then, when I took the course — the stories. I mean, there are just so many stories, and the stories are still coming out. We're not finished with all the stories yet. It's wonderful."
Vernalia found meeting the other people who joined up as volunteers all those years ago was also a benefit to taking the county up on the docent offer.
"There were 17 of us taking the original course, and the original course was kind of long," she said. "It was really wonderful. We had all kinds of people come and speak to us."
Decade of gains
Today's Canoa Ranch looks vastly different from when the county dedicated it in 2013. Beyond the area's improvements, like the lake, cienega, pollinator garden and mitigation bank surrounding the compound, the historical area's buildings also improved.
Bell said the rugged structures and chain link fence surrounding the old adobe ranch houses didn't dissuade him when he arrived at the training 10 years ago.
"Two reasons, really. One, it was clear that the county was working feverishly on the buildings and landscaping and all that stuff," he said. "They had done a lot of work. They acquired the property in 2001, and it didn't open until 2013. So, in that 12 years, they had done a lot of work, and I knew their plan was to continue to do a lot of work."
But Bell found the most important part wasn't the buildings' appearance — it was about the history, both the ranch and Southern Arizona in general.
"Actually, the older and more decrepit they looked, the more the history came out in it," he said. "So, No. 1 history and No. 2, I knew that they were going to keep working."
Attardi found it a little sad to see the ranch as it was 10 years ago when he first arrived for training.
"It had been abandoned such a long time," he said. "They were working on it, but you could tell it was a beautiful space. The buildings were all well-designed and well-constructed. There were nice grounds, and there was the ranching activity of it — corrals and such. So, I knew it had been an important part of this area."
Vernalia said the area had seen plenty of change from when it was "a piece of desert with a chain link fence around it and several adobe buildings."
"We would come, and they would chase the snakes out, and we would sweep up the rat poop," she said.
Looking back on her first days at the ranch, Vernalia found it amazing to see the changes since then.
"I remember when they said they were going to build the pond, and I remember saying, 'Yeah, I'll live to see that,'" she said. "And there it is — beautiful. It's a beautiful job the county has done."
Love of history
With new stories and history coming to light every year, Attardi, Vernalia and Bell don't plan to end their time volunteering at the ranch.
Vernalia moved to Green Valley about 20 years ago from New Hampshire. She credited volunteering at Canoa Ranch with giving her some insight into her new home's history.
"You know, I wasn't educated here — I didn't come here until I was retired," Vernalia said. "I would never have known as much as I know now if I had never gone to the ranch."
Attardi, who enjoys Spanish Colonial history, found the ranch's origins a particularly interesting part of the area. Attardi pointed to the Anza Trail, where Juan Bautista de Anza stopped near what would one day become Canoa Ranch. He said de Anza's expedition from Tubac to San Francisco experienced its first birth and only death there when the woman died while giving birth.
"The history of the area, particularly the ranch, and going back beyond that to the Spanish Colonial period is probably the most I've gotten out of it," he said.
Standing outside the Manning Sr. house on April 20, Bell said he was never a big history buff, but he found that Canoa Ranch's history is so fascinating that it sparked an interest.
One area Bell enjoys on the compound is the old retaque corrals made with mesquite logs. And like his fellow volunteers, meeting the people who visit the ranch is also a highlight for the last 10 years.
Attardi said he didn't give much thought to spending 10 years at the ranch when he started volunteering.
"Just started it, and 10 years go by, and here you are, you're still working there," he said. "And I'm not thinking particularly into the future either. I'll just probably be there until I can't do it anymore."