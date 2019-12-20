About 400 local kids are going to have a merrier Christmas thanks to volunteers and donations made within the community and distributed by volunteers at The Salvation Army on Friday.
Parents and children lined up at a vacant storefront at Green Valley Village on Esperanza Boulevard off Interstate 19. Inside, volunteers with the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program had gifts and meals ready for 165 families from Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca.
On a national level, the Angel Tree program has provided one million gifts for children who The Salvation Army says might otherwise go without presents on Christmas morning.
Putting it together
Esther Corrales, who heads up The Salvation Army's Green Valley chapter, said registration started in September.
She stood at the door greeting families as they made their way through. The doors opened at 8 a.m., and the line stretched into the parking lot as families waited patiently for a bag of gifts and a turkey with fixings. The program has been with the Green Valley Salvation Army for eight years.
Grace Hrvatin has been running the Angel Tree program for six years and said it takes a lot of generosity to keep it going.
"It's a lot of hard work at the end, so we can meet (Friday) morning's deadline to have all these toys ready for about 400 kids," she said. "All the toys, everything, is donated from the community."
Hrvatin said she'll have six to 10 volunteers to get her through a season. While the more the merrier is the typical mantra when it comes to volunteerism, Hrvatin prefers her smaller crew to get it right.
"They've all got to be people who are experienced at it," she said. "I'm strict about that."
Given the immensity of the task and what a Christmas morning gift could mean for both parent and child, Hrvatin doesn't want mistakes. For instance, Hrvatin said it's about doing it right the first time and not leaving a child disappointed.
It's not only about making sure the right gifts for the right kids get bundled together. Volunteers also need to have the bags of presents, as well as the many bicycles, organized and ready to go as the families come in to pick up their items.
Helping out
One of the volunteers is Becky Tucker, who has been helping out the Angel Tree program for about five years.
Tucker is one of about five volunteers who pulls the massive pre-sorted red Salvation Army bags loaded with a child's or children's presents.
It's easy to spot Tucker with her deer antlers, Christmas sweater and green straw skirt as she gathers up the gifts for each family.
Irene Manzanedo became involved with the Salvation Army about five years ago when she was ringing a bell for the red kettle donations. She's the finance director for the Better Business Bureau and is chairp of the Green Valley Salvation Army's advisory council.
"We're here to help Grace," she said. "She's the one who has gotten everything together in regards to getting all the toys (and) getting her group to help her out. So, we're super grateful to Grace because she's our Angel Tree coordinator," she said.
Manzanedo said this has been the busiest year so far.
"That is just huge," she said. "Normally, we're right around 300 and change, but now we're close to 400. It's great that the word is getting out about the opportunity to help the families here local."
GVR elves
In addition to the Salvation Army bags of presents, parents and children can select knitted sweaters, hats and quilts as well as hand-painted wooden toys.
The wooden toys might not be the typical electronic gadgets kids have on their list for Santa, but they don't fail to catch the children's attention as they pass by the table.
The toys are handmade by the Woodworkers of Green Valley Recreation. Club president Denny Rueter said the group makes about 500 toys per year for the Salvation Army and St. Andrew's Children's Clinic in Nogales.
The bulk of the work happens from January to April when most of the snowbirds are in town, he said. The club covers all the toy costs with donations that pay for the materials the woodworkers and painters need to complete the projects.
Lance Johnson is the chairman of the club's toy committee. He said they do have their competition cut out for them considering the electronic options these days.
But as Rueter talked, Johnson found a wide-eyed little girl as he showed her the different toys. As the little girl makes "oohs and aahs," a woman pointed to a handmade doll and rocker set she wanted to take home to her daughter.
Hrvatin said the program is wonderful, the community is generous and the people coming through leave full of happiness.
"We keep a box of Kleenex for this morning because we get a lot of tears from dads and moms," she said.