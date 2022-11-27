After moving from California to Sahuarita in 2006, Norma Jordan was just searching for “something to keep me out of trouble” when she wandered into the Sahuarita Police Department.
“I really just wanted to have something to do, to get to know the community and to really volunteer for something I love,” Jordan said.
Sixteen years and nearly 16,000 volunteer hours later, Jordan is showing no signs of slowing down with SPD’s Volunteers in Police Service program, or VIPS.
During her time with the department, Jordan has done everything from helping officers with home checks to greeting visitors in the lobby, but she now spends most of her time helping with data entry and maintenance in the department’s records unit.
“I think that for anybody that has the time, it’s just a good feeling to give back, and that’s how I think about it,” Jordan said.
“Because I have no family nearby, this has really become my family here… Plus, I like to tease the officers all the time that I’m their grandmother and they better behave themselves,” she said.
About VIPS
The national VIPS program was established in 2002 by President George W. Bush under the USA Freedom Corps, which was created to encourage a culture of public service and volunteerism, and build upon the countless acts of sacrifice and generosity that followed the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Specifically, the VIPS Program gives support and resources to law enforcement agencies across the country to develop or enhance their own citizen volunteer programs in their communities.
The program also helps to build on volunteer-based activities already in place – like neighborhood watches or citizen advisory boards – that provide opportunities for people to participate in making their families, homes and communities safer from threats of crime, and better prepared to respond to emergency situations.
At SPD
At the Sahuarita Police Department, VIPS provide additional eyes and ears for the department to get routine yet vital tasks done – like data entry or vehicle maintenance – which helps free up other officers to respond to emergency situations or other community concerns.
Dion Brockett, who has been volunteering with VIPS for about 10 years, found his niche working in the motor pool division, where he helps service police vehicles and drive them to and from the shop if needed.
“It keeps me off the streets and out of trouble,” Brockett jokes. “But really, I just enjoy being around the officers, getting to know them and people in the community more.”
At SPD, volunteers must pass an initial vetting process, which consists of a background check and skills assessment, then can choose to take part in any number of activities at the department – from servicing police vehicles, to records maintenance, to greeting visitors at the front desk.
Currently, the program has just over a dozen regular volunteers. Sgt. Mike Blevins, who oversees the VIPS, said the department is still working to get numbers back up after the pandemic – at one point, they had upwards of 30 regular recruits.
But the ones who have stuck around, Blevins said, are like family.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve worked holidays here, and the first face I see in the morning is a VIP, just ready to go out and do what needs to be done," he said, "For a lot of them, it really is like a family here."
