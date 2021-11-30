Lights are up, ornaments are hung and the halls of Historic Canoa Ranch have been decked for the park’s first official Christmas at Canoa.
The outdoor holiday lights festival kicks off Dec. 4, and will run Tuesdays through Saturdays through Dec. 30.
This season marks the official debut of the winter lights at Canoa Ranch after a test run last year.
Though organizers were restricted from publicizing the event last winter due to public health guidelines, Karen Long, a site steward at the ranch, said it was still one of the highlights of her holiday season.
“Last year, with COVID and everything, we just had so many people thank us for the lights, and so many people who were just happy they could get out,” Long said.
“It was really nice to hear after we had worked so hard, and it really was so beautiful.”
About a dozen volunteers, including Long, have spent months untangling thousands of red, green and white lights that will adorn just about every tree, hedge and building on the ranch, said April Layher, who became manager of Canoa Ranch in September.
“I’m really excited about Christmas at Canoa because I think our Green Valley community will enjoy some holiday cheer, especially after the COVID restrictions put such a damper on celebrations for the last few years,” Layher said.
Saturday evenings at the ranch will also feature holiday musical performances by the Green Valley Concert Band and the Green Valley Community Chorus under the light of a new, 10-foot Christmas tree, donated to the ranch this year by the Friends of the Canoa Parks.
Debbie Kenyon, who leads the Friends group, said last year’s limited test run drew more than 1,000 curious onlookers and brought in over $2,200 in donations. This year, with pandemic restrictions mostly lifted, Kenyon’s hoping to double those figures.
“It will be a beautiful event on some beautiful evenings where you can come and gather with friends and family...it’s truly a spectacular place,” she said.
In lieu of entry fees, volunteers will station a donation box at the front gate with a suggested $5 contribution on Saturday nights, though the donation box will be out nightly.
Donations go toward the continued repairs and preservation of the historic site, which has big plans for the future.
Currently on deck for 2022 are more concerts in the spring and fall, a lecture series on the history of Canoa Ranch, another car show and an even bigger holiday celebration for the next Christmas at Canoa.
Renovations are also forthcoming for the Manning Senior House that will transform it into an event space, as well as plans for an RV park on the south portion of the ranch. More acreage has also been prepped and planted for additional pollinator and wildlife habitats.
But just like this year’s winter lights festival, Layher said none of this would be possible without the help of dedicated staff, volunteers, supporters and partnerships in Green Valley and throughout Pima County.
“Historic Canoa Ranch has truly become a beautiful and valued part of Green Valley and we will continue our focus on making it a destination to be proud of,” Layher said.