Some people rescue cats and dogs. Dick Wiedhopf and his friends rescue cactus and they're at 100,000 so far and counting.
For the past 20 years, the Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society's cactus rescue program has been dedicated to protecting the iconic flora found in the Sonoran desert.
Many times they act just before developers move in to clear them out; one of the group's earliest rescues was in Sahuarita, Wiedhopf, the society's president, said.
Without the volunteers digging and removing the plants from areas being developed, most of them would be bladed and destroyed, Wiedhopf said.
Some saguaros, ocotillos or bigger barrels might be moved by a developer for landscape purposes, but some smaller plants are just cost prohibitive to move, he said.
"They were all being destroyed," Wiedhopf said. "When we came along we gave them another alternative."
Wiedhopf said the group rescues the plants and takes them to a lay-down area where they hold sales for the general public a couple of times a year. Other cactus and plants are made available to parks throughout Southern Arizona, including Green Valley.
While saving cactuses and other plants which would have otherwise been destroyed is important in and of itself, Wiedhopf said a major perk is the rescues all come at no added cost or impact to developers, mines, governments and individuals who called them.
Although the cactus rescue group just celebrated their 20th anniversary, the society itself has been around since 1960 and boasts around 1,360 members making them the largest local cactus and succulent society in the world, Wiedhopf said.
"We have about 30-plus members in and around Green Valley, Sahuarita, Amado, Tumacácori, Tubac," he said. "We've had a very good relationship with Green Valley and the surrounding areas. We've done some programs with the Green Valley garden club over the years and support a lot of their activities. So, it's been a great opportunity for us in Tucson to work with people in Green Valley – a great bunch of people down there who really care."
One of those more than 30 members is Sahuarita resident Byron Hinton, who started with the Green Valley Gardeners, then through them found the society and eventually the cactus rescue program. Hinton has been with the rescue program for about seven years now.
"We get permission to go in and save as many cactuses as we can handle," he said. "So yeah, it's been a great program."
It's nice to be able to help people improve their yards and give the cactuses a new home at the same time, Hinton said.
There are 300 to 400 people in the rescue program, but typically around 30 or 40 people will make up a single crew when an area is slated for digging and rescue work, Wiedhopf said.
"They certainly have an opportunity to get plants at the rescue site for the cost of the tags," he said. "That's one of the benefits of being on the rescue crew. And it's always limited to just a certain number of species that they're allowed to purchase."
Hinton has more than 20 saguaros on his acre of land ranging from one to six-feet tall. They've changed his landscape for the better, but unfortunately not all of the cactuses that are rescued survive being moved, he said.
Plants that can't be sold due to their large size and other factors have still found homes elsewhere.
In August 2011, the 7.4 acre Pima Prickly Park was dedicated at the former site of a 50-foot sand and gravel pit on River Road on Tucson's northwest side with the blessing of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
There have been thousands of plants moved to the developing park by the society, Wiedhopf said.
The program is controlled by state law and the group needs to have permits and tags for each individual plant that is removed from any given property. Wiedhopf said the cactus rescue group has spent well over $250,000 in the last 20 years on permits and tags.
Hinton is happy for the existence of the rescue group.
"Since I've gotten into the Cactus Society and Green Valley Gardeners, I've got quite a collection of cactus – not necessarily native ones – I'm really about preserving them and propagating them also," he said. "It's terrible to watch somebody destroy them."