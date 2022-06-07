When Kim Eisele comes to work at The Animal League of Green Valley, she's usually walking into a room full of women.
Eisele said males account for about 20% of the roughly 500 people listed in their volunteer database, with a large majority of those typically assigned to dog care.
But there’s no comparison when it comes to the small army of the organization’s 400 female volunteers, who on average work more shifts more often, and run the gamut of responsibilities at the shelter – from dog and cat care to program coordinator to the Board of Directors (which is all-female except for their treasurer).
“We’d love to see more diversity, but you kind of get who you get. You really can’t really control who’s going to walk through the door and say they want to volunteer,” Eisele said.
“But it’s something I’ve always found kind of baffling because we’re definitely open to anyone being involved…maybe it’s just because we’re not paid,” she joked.
While no nonprofit discriminates against volunteers on the basis of gender and most aim to promote opportunities for all, some researchers have noticed a trend in volunteering that have left coordinators like Eisele wondering: Where are the guys?
By the numbers
Several studies have found significant statistical differences in the ways men and women volunteer, the amount of time they spend volunteering and the types of work they do.
According to a 2015 Bureau of Labor Statistics report on volunteering in the U.S., adult women volunteer at higher rates than men across all age groups, educational levels and other major demographic characteristics – about 28% of women reported regularly volunteering compared to about 22% of men.
Retirees also make up a significant portion of the national volunteer base, according to the report, with nearly a quarter of all U.S. adults over the age of 65 completing some type of volunteer work, averaging about 94 volunteer hours annually.
A 2006 study by Hiromi Taniguchi, a sociologist and volunteerism researcher at the University of Louisville, substantiated some differences between the types of volunteer opportunities men and women seek out.
Taniguchi found women are more likely to volunteer in the areas of social and health services, and more likely to participate in activities like preparing or distributing food, tutoring, teaching or fundraising.
Male volunteers are more often found in political, economic and scientific fields, Taniguchi noted, and more likely to engage in general labor, coach or referee sports teams, or participate in food distribution programs.
Local groups
Joyce Finkelstein, executive director of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, said the trends hold some truth here.
“In our senior community, many volunteers, but certainly not all, participate in more traditional gender roles. Females give more hands-on, direct service; males more service requiring physical strength and mechanical or technical skills,” Finkelstein said.
For example, Finkelstein said, in their cadre of 18 volunteers, the local Arizona Rangers group of uniformed law enforcement auxiliary personnel has one female, and about 60% of the Friends in Deed volunteer base, which offers transportation services to community members, are males who serve in a more technical capacity as drivers.
Penny Pestle, board president of the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center, estimates their workforce is balanced, with males constituting about 40% of volunteers who were predominantly concentrated in areas that require more physical strength.
“It does depend on particular functions. The folks who are lifting heavy stuff, not always, but tend to be younger women or men. With our age demographic, we do lean very much toward the retirees in our community…but over the last few years we’ve had an influx of primarily young men,” Pestle said.
Karen Lavo, general manager of the White Elephant thrift shop in Green Valley, noted that their roughly 500-person volunteer base is a balanced mix of men and women, with mostly men working in donation drop-offs and more women working as baggers and cashiers.
“The biggest differences I see are in the heavy lifting and the trucking because it’s a lot of physical work, but I also have a teeny, tiny girl who does delivery drop-off and she’s a real go-getter,” Lavo said.
“So, it’s kind of hard to say there's a hard and fast rule because many people are happy to help anywhere, and just say, ‘Put me where you need me,'” she said.
Karen Pomroy’s group of volunteers at Equine Voices Rescue and Sanctuary is about 80% women, she estimated, adding that she has received more support from male volunteers recently.
But gender aside, work on the ranch is highly physical, Pomroy said.
“I love having the men there because they can fix stuff, but the women fix things, too! They’ve painted entire buildings for me, and there’s definitely a crossover. I wouldn't categorize it as a man’s work vs. women’s work,” Pomroy said.
“Our volunteers are mostly retirees, and they’re out there in the rain, in the sun, in the 120-degree heat…we even have volunteers hobbling around after surgery. They’re just extremely dedicated and, man or woman, they have huge hearts and they’re the backbone of this whole operation,” she said.
Increasing diversity
But despite the variety volunteer opportunities, the fact remains that a majority of volunteers in the Green Valley area – and across the country – are women.
So, what might account for the volunteer gap between the sexes?
One common explanation is cultural expectations. Men, Taniguchi writes, are often conditioned to think they should devote all of their energy to generating income to be the “breadwinner” for their family unit, which could result in them being less willing to devote themselves to nonmarket activities outside the family.
This theory could be seen in a segment of Taniguchi’s study, which found that when men and women are out of work, women increase their time spent volunteering, while men spend almost all their free time looking for work.
Taniguchi also writes that volunteering is “a privilege as well as a responsibility,” and can be gender-specific with respect to some key employment and family-related variables – those who find themselves struggling to find a job, or who may be working to care for an elderly spouse or family member were often discouraged from volunteering.
Other research out of a 2016 study out of Leeds Beckett University suggests male volunteers may need something specific to “hook” them into volunteer work and would be more likely to work with an organization they already had a connection to. On the other hand, women appeared to volunteer for social reasons or out of a desire to help the community.
Michelle Phillips, executive director of the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, noted that upbringing and lived experience can also play a role in whether or not you volunteer later in life.
“I’d say women do volunteer more, but I think it depends upon the age, how they grew up and sometimes what their background is...some people might just simply have more time on their hands,” she said.
Finkelstein speculated that the difference in gender representation might just be a reflection of individuals looking for the type of volunteerism that is a “good fit” for the skills that they want to share.
Regardless of the reasoning, Finkelstein said organizations and the individuals they serve see lots of value in retaining and recruiting a diverse group of volunteers – whether it’s diversity in gender, ethnicity, physical ability or lived experience.
“That diversity is hugely important to us because it really helps strengthen this organization,” Pestle said.
“One of the beautiful things about this area, particularly in Green Valley, is there is such a richness of diverse work and life experiences, and that is hugely important because we can draw from that people who can write, who have been a social worker, someone who has taught or been a nurse, has computer skills or craftsman skills or whatever it might be – all of those things together become very, very useful,” she said.