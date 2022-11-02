Karen Lueck and Joyce Davison of Books for Classrooms show what they do — collect books and donate them to Title I schools in Pima County. Formed in 2019, the non-profit has delivered nearly 26,000 books to 596 classrooms and 25 school libraries. The books "encourage an understanding of diversity, peace, social justice and conflict resolution."
CERT representatives Roberta Sue Scott and Carole Petty talk to George Tarquinio. The Community Emergency Response Team has a website: ggvcert.com.
Del and Diane Morton, left, speak with Barbara Salazar of La Posada volunteers.
James Ertel, left, Tom Herder, Friends in Deed
Photos by Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News
Del and Diane Morton, left, speak with Barbara Salazar of La Posada.
Looking to volunteer, James Ertel, left, speaks with Friends In Deed's Tom Herder.
Representatives from about 30 local agencies in need of volunteers showed up at the West Center on Wednesday for the annual Volunteer Showcase — the first one since January 20202. The showcase allowed potential volunteers to ask questions and meet organization leaders and other volunteers. If you missed the showcase but are interested in volunteering, the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, which sponsored the event, can be found online at: gvsvolunteering.org.
