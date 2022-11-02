  Representatives from about 30 local agencies in need of volunteers showed up at the West Center on Wednesday for the annual Volunteer Showcase — the first one since January 20202. The showcase allowed potential volunteers to ask questions and meet organization leaders and other volunteers. If you missed the showcase but are interested in volunteering, the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse, which sponsored the event, can be found online at: gvsvolunteering.org.



