Monty Outfleet and Pearl Beverly shuffled through papers before their eviction hearing in Green Valley Justice Court in late June as they sat at the defendant’s table, self-representing. It was 10 minutes past the hearing start time but the court afforded them the time they needed to get organized and submit their exhibits.
When the hearing started, Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll asked if they had provided written notice of a coronavirus-related circumstance to their landlord, also representing herself, which could delay the eviction. They hadn’t.
“Oh, man,” Outfleet groaned, appearing to think he’d messed up.
“You have missed a very important process,” Carroll said.
“Yes, I did,” Outfleet said. “I’ve never been evicted in my life.”
Carroll was referring to a process outlined in Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 11 executive order that postponed eviction actions for people experiencing financial hardship or illness attributable to the pandemic.
The original order, extended July 16, called for defendants to supply written notice of any covered circumstance to the landlord or property owner. Outfleet was not aware of the requirement but Carroll agreed to hear him out.
“The constables have found most tenants didn’t do what you didn’t do,” Carroll said.
The governor’s new order extends the eviction moratorium to Oct. 31, and includes changes such as requiring anyone seeking a delay in eviction after Aug. 21, to request a payment plan from the landlord and to apply for eviction assistance from a state, city, county or nonprofit program. But, eviction assistance dollars including those provided through CARES Act funds have been slow to reach those in need.
Slow money
At the state level, $5 million in eviction prevention assistance was pledged by Ducey in late March. As of Monday, $1.4 million had been approved for applicants, about 28 percent. Those funds are administered by the Arizona Department of Housing and distributed through Community Action Agencies throughout the state.
Marcos Ysmael, program manager for Pima County Housing Center, said red tape posed obstacles for many applicants. He said 18,784 people in the state have started an application and 7,443 of those were incomplete as of Monday; 1,226 households in the state have been approved, seven percent of all applications, while 591 have been deemed ineligible and 921 applications were withdrawn.
“There were a lot of problems initially related to the documentation requirements” to obtain assistance, and the CAAs addressed these issues to the Department of Housing, which approved changes to the process in early July.
Ysmael said Pima County’s CAA is facing an unprecedented number of applicants requiring his department to step up and offer it assistance in processing those applications.
“What we’re struggling with right now is capacity,” he said.
The CAA has received 5,300 applications since the start of the pandemic and “actively engaged over 1,300 applicants (since April), either by phone or email... However, due to complexity of the initial application, only 28% of these families (368) effectively completed their applications," he said.
He said pre-pandemic CAA staff processed an average of 122 rental assistance applications per month.
An ADOH report released Monday indicated 130 Pima County households received 222 months of assistance — meaning some applicants received multiple months of help — totaling $126,889.
Pima County received two Emergency Solutions Grants and a Community Development Block Grant totaling $4.9 million and is working on getting that money out to nonprofit agencies that can then get it to those in need.
In May, the county put out a request for proposals to local agencies to administer $2.64 million of those funds but has yet to finalize and approve allocations.
“We received applications for more than double what we had available,” Ysmael said, adding he didn't know that any agency submitted to serve a rural population.
Green Valley, Sahuarita
Valley Assistance Services is a nonprofit that provides an array of services to the Sahuarita and Green Valley region including Amado, Arivaca, Tubac and Tumacacori. It said it has received "some funding" through applying for CARES Act and local and area fundraising by nonprofits to provide aid during the pandemic, but did not specify sources or amounts.
“Our Monetary Assistance Program has grown over 1,200 percent during the pandemic. The needs of people, whose lives have been devastated by COVID-19, are astounding,” Wes Moulton, office and program administrator, said in a written response.
“Unfortunately, community needs have far outpaced the amount of funds received,” he said.
“The financial impact of the pandemic on clients is intense," Moulton wrote. "Many people affected were already struggling financially before this crisis. The loss of work hours, a job, or having medical bills associated with contracting the virus, or other conditions, has made many people unable to support themselves and their dependents.”
An additional $7.8 million toward eviction and foreclosure assistance from the county’s $87.1 million Coronavirus Relief Fund has been slotted in County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s proposed budget but only $595,993 has been committed to date.
Ysmael said he’s confident the county’s plan — to amend existing contracts with nonprofit agencies, including with two legal services providers, to develop new contracts with other agencies and to increase county staffing — will help them meet the current need.
As money earmarked for those facing eviction moves through the bureaucratic process, the governor’s extension of the eviction moratorium gives local governments more time to get that money out, but is it enough time? Ysmael thinks so.
“I think that this [is] enough time for county/city to address the backlog of rental assistance we currently have,” he said in an email. “However much of this depends on the economy and extension of unemployment benefits if jobs do not rebound quickly, I am not sure if this is enough time to address the problem... especially if Congress does not approve the HEROES Act or similar relief legislation.”
Green Valley evictions
Justice Carroll said Outfleet and Beverly’s eviction case is the only one he’s heard since the court reopened in June where a coronavirus circumstance was put on the record.
He said the governor’s order doesn’t prevent evictions, it just delays them on a case-by-case basis.
“In fact, it does protect even a guest or a relative in your care, in your home. So, yes, there’s obviously some latitude, there’s some protection,” Carroll said.
Outfleet and Beverly were evicted but it would have been delayed until the governor’s moratorium expired because they were also granted COVID-19 protection.
Carroll worked out a deal with their landlord where they would be out by July 15 in exchange for a letter of reference they could use in applying for any future rental.
They weren’t behind on rent but their landlord had been asking them to find another place to live so she could sell the property and move into an assisted living facility.
Outfleet and Beverly were concerned about having the eviction on their credit history but at the time there was no other option.
Since then, the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an administrative order allowing for consent agreements between parties and for judges to conditionally dismiss the cases where agreements are reached.
Carroll said he spent years fighting to get Green Valley evictions, a small percentage of all evictions in Pima County, heard in Green Valley.
“In the precinct there’s a lot of apartment buildings and for years I fought to get the evictions from Tucson to Green Valley because it’s an advantage for the landlords and their lawyers to have those up there where the tenant has even less of a chance to get up to state their case," he said.
And in March that change was agreed upon by the court and notice was put out that Green Valley evictions filed in Tucson would be dismissed and the filing fee would not be refunded.
Court controversy
Questions surrounding the governor’s executive order and eviction proceedings at Pima County Consolidated Court were submitted to Huckelberry by Supervisor Sharon Bronson in June and set off an inquiry into how the court was handling, or mishandling, cases under the moratorium.
A lengthy back and forth of memos and reports among court leadership, county department heads and the administrator brought to light “a number of issues that require further information and appropriate investigation not only by the County Attorney, but potentially the Arizona Office of the Courts if the governor’s executive order is not being uniformly enforced or actively considered in eviction proceedings,” according to a Huckelberry memo dated June 15.
Huckelberry took issue with findings from a report presented to him by Ysmael and Arnold Palacios, director of Community Services, Employment and Training.
Issues included: only pro tem judges hearing evictions when the courts reopened in June; training of the elected Justice of the Peace Bench on the governor’s order; how hearings were being held (by telephone and Zoom only); high numbers of caseloads; fines and fees being assessed against defendants; evictions being granted for technical reasons; and unequal administration of evictions by constables.
Presiding Justice of the Peace Adam Watters responded to the report and Huckelberry’s memo on June 17, defending the court and its handling of eviction cases.
“If this court has not been perfect in handling the COVID-19 shutdown and associated concerns, it is certainly due to the fluid situation in which we all find ourselves,” Watters wrote. He addressed each of the issues raised in the report.
Ysmael and Palacios countered Watters’ memo June 22 in a response that attempted to clarify their findings and concerns and suggest there should be greater surveillance of court eviction proceedings.
Huckelberry issued another memo June 23 stating, “The information brings into concern the quality control process used by the courts to monitor the evictions process.” He delivered the reports to Superior Court Presiding Judge Kyle Bronson.
Get a plan together
Presiding Constable Kristen Randall had a plan in place to address the approximately 125 eviction orders protected under the governor’s order if it wasn’t extended.
She collected the orders from her fellow constables and turned them into packets with detailed information about the particular circumstances of each case and a checklist of questions for department staff to call and ask both landlords and tenants.
Landlords would be asked if they wanted to proceed with the eviction or if they had worked something out with the tenant. If they said they wanted the tenant out, then the order would be enforced, “That’s their right,” Randall said.
Questions for the tenants included, “What are your needs? What are your issues? What is your plan and how do we get there?” Randall said.
“Every single story is unique and every single plan is going to be unique as well.
“Even though we’re in July, I still have people who have not received their unemployment payments. Even though they have all the paperwork that says they’re going to get it eventually, which they will,” she said.
“A lot of my landlords have actually been really good, they see the paperwork, they know the back payments are coming...and they know that it will go to them once they get it, but we just need more time for these systems to come up to speed.”
“In my line of work we see a lot of avoidance behaviors...now things are a little bit different, we have a different population of people, we have people who have never asked for assistance a day in their lives that are being evicted,” she said.
Her parting wisdom for tenants that may be facing eviction: “They need to have a plan.”