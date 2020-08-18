When the virus came many of the amenities went at Green Valley Recreation and Rancho Sahuarita, and that has some residents asking whether they should get some sort of compensation.
The chance of that happening in Green Valley is slim; there's a glimmer of hope in Sahuarita.
Rancho Resort
Jeff Bilkanich, 72, has been a Rancho Resort resident for 17 years, and while he's happy with services overall, he said something should come back to residents.
Bilkanich pays $165 per month in fees to Rancho Resort, which is west of Interstate 19 and part of the Rancho Sahuarita Master Plan. He said closures are a hot topic in the community.
"When they reopened a while ago, I was in the pool every day for seven days," Bilkanich said. "I need it. I'm obese. I got back issues, and the water is very forgiving."
Bilkanich said the amenity restrictions and closures had garnered plenty of attention among residents for reasons ranging from political to paying fees. He said some have called for refunds or compensation for the time lost as well.
"I'm not as adamant as others, but I must say, even though they always say we pay less than Quail Creek and other places, that's $165 a month," Bilkanich said.
He said it would be a sign of good faith for Rancho Sahuarita to waive payments for one or two months.
Rancho Sahuarita
Rancho Sahuarita closed pools and fitness centers following Gov. Doug Ducey's June 29 Executive Order that closed indoor gyms, theaters, water parks and prohibited some events larger than 50 people. It also placed limitations on public pools. However, the order exempted HOA pools and recommended limiting congregating groups to no more than 10 people.
Rancho Sahuarita released an announcement June 29, stating they were closing their fitness center and pools per Ducey's order. Ducey's original order ran through July 27, but he has continued to extend every two weeks.
Two satellite pools have since reopened, though with restricted access and hours to allow for cleaning and to maintain CDC standards. The main pool at Rancho Sahuarita Clubhouse has been out of commission for more than a year after a hefty leak was discovered.
Other community amenities also remain in play, including pickleball, tennis, basketball, parks, a dog park and online courses. Outdoor spin classes are set to start Monday.
The fees vs. amenities question has been played out on social media in Rancho Sahuarita for months.
Chris Solberg, 41, said he's not opposed to paying the fees during the shutdown, but he does want more communication, transparency and improvements in return.
"Obviously, nobody saw this virus coming but the way they've handled it, I think, could have been addressed a little better," he said. "Their plans, their thoughts could have been communicated to the residents a little better than they have been."
Solberg uses the fitness center in Rancho Sahuarita and found that it was usually overcrowded before COVID-19. When the gym briefly reopened before Ducey's order, he said the hours were too limited.
With amenities like the fitness center shut down, Solberg wants Rancho Sahuarita to use the time to make improvements such as expanding the gym, which he found overcrowded and getting worse as more homes were built in the master-planned community.
"They could be revamping things and taking advantage of the down time to be working on that pool, to be working on updating and upgrading," he said. "Because there are a lot more houses going in and there are going to be a lot more residents in Rancho. And none of the amenities are getting expanded to accommodate those people."
Solberg moved to Rancho Sahuarita in September 2019, from Cody, Wyoming, and this is his first experience living in an HOA and paying fees. He said there are advantages.
"Where I'm from, your neighbor could have a car on blocks in the driveway with no engine in it and they could have weeds that are six-foot tall," he said. "There is some benefit as far as keeping the community nice. Keeping everybody's home values up."
Solberg said if the HOA communicated where the fees are going, there would likely be less frustration among the residents.
Bob Webster is a member of the Rancho Sahuarita HOA board and said he had raised concerns about paying fees while amenities remain closed.
"I'm the only resident on the board," he said. "And so, of course, I've already brought up the fact that most complaints I get as a board member are the lack of amenities and the HOA fee."
While the HOA still needs to start the next budget, Webster said it isn't likely there would be any refunds or reductions coming down the line.
"Just because we've been closed our expenses didn't go down," he said. "Because we're still paying the landscapers, we're still paying associates and managers. We're still paying all the employees that run the administrative part of the clubhouse. We still have most of our major expenses."
Solberg said the HOA likely saved money along the way, but right now his best hope is that fees aren't raised next year after the budget is completed.
In a statement Tuesday, Rancho Sahuarita said it "will be reviewing final expenses, reserve commitments, and actual revenue numbers at the end of 2020 to assess the financial impact of the pandemic," she said. "This will allow us to be able to determine if financial relief regarding assessments can be made to homeowners."
Green Valley Rec
Judy Craig said she doesn't think members calling for compensation are looking at the bigger picture.
Craig, 74, has been a GVR member since 2009, and moved to Green Valley for the amenities the organization provides.
"From my perspective, they should have raised the dues the past several years and they didn't," Craig said. "I think they should raise them this year if things were normal."
Craig found the lack of dues increases over the last few years to be compensation enough. However, the Board of Directors has heard their fair share of complaints from members.
Director Charlie Sieck said they're showing up in his email. Green Valley residents also have shown their displeasure on social media sites.
"I can certainly understand their position," Sieck said. "But the other side of the coin is we have a lot of reduced services here relative to government services. And yet I don't recall anyone talking about cutting back on taxes because of it."
Sieck said GVR already looked into some form of compensation with dues but Arizona law doesn't permit a refund or partial refund of dues for their non-profit classification.
Fiscal Affairs Committee chair Donna Coon said members should understand that GVR dues are different from fees at a private gym or organization. She said members should look at GVR more like a school district or community college where funding is tied to homeownership and building upkeep is still required despite closures.
She also said it's too early to consider changes to next year's dues without a budget.
"I have to remind people all the time that our dues only cover less than 80 percent of our operating costs," she said. "The rest of it is made up with home sales."
GVR President Don Weaver said dues would reflect what it will cost to run GVR next year.
"This is going to be just like any normal budgeting process," he said. " We have to look at what we anticipate our needs are, and our staff and the Fiscal Affairs Committee will start addressing the budget needs for next year."
GVR uses the calendar year for its fiscal year.
Coon said the FAC wants to have a budget ready for recommendation by Nov. 15.
As far as closures go, Weaver said GVR had done as much as they can within state and county guidelines.
"It's sad, and it's a different situation that we've never faced before, and we've had to shut down the facilities," he said. "But everything has to keep going. It's not going to stop."
Craig found GVR had done as good a job as possible given changing COVID-19 conditions.
"It's been very uncertain with things on and off," she said. "I don't think we're really going to be open fully again until there's a vaccine and most of the people have been vaccinated. And that's probably the way it should be to keep us safe."