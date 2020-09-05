There is a goal to raise $125,000 for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona at this year’s Virtual Hunger Walk set for Sept. 12.
The Amado-Green Valley Resource Center of the Community Food Bank will join other events that have had to shift course by going virtual this year.
A mailing will be sent out to walkers who took part in the 2019 event inviting them to register for the virtual walk. The fee is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 11.
Debby Acuña, manager of the Amado-Green Valley Food Bank Resource Center, said although there won’t be one location or time where walkers can gather, walks around an HOA or local park are suggested and convenient.
“We’re hoping people will be creative in forming a group perhaps from their HOA or with friends and family while social distancing,” Acuña said
Traditionally, the Hunger Walk is one mile.
“Initially, COVID-19 affected local families and there was a spike for food needs. Then it leveled off. In the next few weeks, we expect to see a new spike to include people who never used the Food Bank,” she said.
“We believe we have enough food to meet those needs yet not knowing what the need will be it’s hard to plan with so many variables.”
Burgundy masks with the Community Food Bank logo will be given to the first 500 who register.
Prizes will be available for the highest fundraising individual, highest fundraising team and most funds raised by a youth.
Other prizes include a Virtual Flight for two at Flight Safety International, a flight simulator experience, an Arizona Zipline Adventures EcoTour for two, a Zipline EcoTour of the Sonoran Desert and $5 gift cards from various businesses for all team members.
Funds raised for the Virtual Hunger Walk will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000 by local business donors.
For more details and to register, go to communityfoodbank.org/HungerWalk.