St. Thomas

Sandy St. Thomas has lived in the same unit at Villas East for 22 years and says the roof had never been replaced. A July storm changed that. 

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

Villas East, hit hard by a July hail storm that knocked out hundreds of windows, roofs and skylights across Green Valley, is facing a $14 million insurance claim, according to the HOA board president.

That’s more than double that of Villas West across the street, which said its insurance claim for the same storm is approaching $6 million.



