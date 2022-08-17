Donna Ferrigno has spent 34 years as a Postal Service worker and has been delivering mail to the residents of Villas East for the last 10.
Now, at 61, she's getting ready to retire. But her friends at Villas East aren’t going to let her leave quietly.
They are hosting a “Best Wishes” celebration in Ferrigno’s honor to celebrate her time with them and to remember her decades of service.
“I'm very touched,” Ferrigno said. “My whole life I worked hard, and everybody works hard. It's just I don't expect anything for it.”
Ferrigno spent years working for the USPS in Tucson and later transferred to the Green Valley Post Office.
“Probably the best part of my career was serving Green Valley,” she said. “I really enjoyed the time that I did have to serve that community because they’re a wonderful bunch of people.”
Coming to Green Valley after her Tucson position was eliminated, Ferrigno got more than another job. She found amazing friends but none more special than Mary Andrews.
Andrews was a resident at Villas East and quickly befriended Ferrigno. For eight years, Ferrigno helped take care of Andrews until she passed away in February.
“I miss her terribly,” Ferrigno said. “I never figured I would ever have such a great friend. I came into her life at a good time and she came into my life at a good time.”
Ferrigno doesn’t even remember how she started helping Andrews.
“Mary was just in the right place at the right time,” she said. “She taught me so much in my life that I never really realized how to look at things.”
Ferrigno said she was closest to Andrews but still helps other people because it’s important for people to come together.
“We’re losing that touch of helping each other and being concerned about people,” Ferrigno said. “A lot of people just worry about themselves and always complain about themselves. It’s like you got to think about other people and what they're going through.”
Ferrigno now considers the residents of Villas East her second family, and the residents think the same of her.
Christine McAvoy works at the office at Villas East and calls Ferrigno “more than a mail carrier.”
McAvoy said Ferrigno was always looking for ways to help around Villas East on La Canada south of Esperanza Boulevard. From picking up things for people during the pandemic to asking if anything was needed from Tucson, Ferrigno became a huge part of the community.
McAvoy also said Ferrigno knows everything that’s going on around the community.
“If she could run for mayor of Villas East, she would win,” McAvoy said.
Residents also speak highly of her.
Peter Jackson moved to Villas East about 12 years ago and describes Ferrigno as “uniquely loved by all of those she serves.”
He can recount many memories of Ferrigno helping the Villas East residents after work or while off-duty. One small act of kindness was when Ferrigno helped the late Page Crandall move a box of cat litter.
Crandall, who had been diagnosed with severe COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), had two cats and couldn’t carry the cat litter inside. After noticing the litter outside, Ferrigno returned after work and moved it into his home.
“He didn’t ask her,” Jackson said. “She just did it.”
After he passed away, Ferrigno spotted Crandall’s service on her usual delivery route. She returned after work just to attend his memorial and pay her respects.
“That’s the kind of person Donna is,” Jackson said. “And that’s why we all love her.”
Jackson isn’t the only one who will miss Villas East’s trusted mail carrier. Ruth Flanders found a friend in Donna.
“I often sit on my patio reading my iPad when Donna delivers the mail,” Flanders said. “She always has a big smile and will stop for a couple minutes for a few words.”
Flanders remembers one time when she forgot to pick up her mail, Ferrigno had a neighbor check in to make sure she was OK.
“If we had more like Donna, the world would be a much better place,” Jackson said.
Ferrigno insists she doesn’t deserve all the credit.
“It's not about me,” she said. “It's about them. They’re a wonderful community and they really need to be acknowledged as well for the kind of people that they are and being such wonderful friends and looking out for people.”
Ferrigno retires Aug. 31, and the celebration will be held Aug. 27. Friends will present her with written testimonies about their memorable experiences with her.
“I appreciate everything they're doing for me,” she said. “I wish I could have worked forever. I’d keep serving them.”