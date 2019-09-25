Several years ago, the thought occurred to Bill McCreery that there were probably a lot of people who loved the idea of volunteering but didn't want to be tied to a schedule.
So McCreery, the director of Posada Life Community Services, created a weekly program where volunteers could simply drop by if they wanted.
"We wanted them to be able to come sit down around a table, do something and be able to visit," said Ellen March, community center director. "It was a reason for them to get up and out."
Eleven years later, the Victory Volunteers program is going strong. It was named after the spirit of World War II volunteers who pitched in while the country was at war.
Those who participate gather Thursday mornings at La Posada's community center for an hour or so and participate in a wide assortment of ever-changing activities.
This past week, Vera Schuler and Patty Groves were clipping coupons for overseas military families to use at base commissaries. Dorothy Shropshire and Diana Salvatore were putting together baby blankets, Marilyn Pfizenmaiel was knitting baby booties and Rose Salerno was flattening and folding grocery sacks to be used at the Joyner-Green Valley Library and Friends in Deed.
So far, about 300,000 coupons have been shipped overseas, March said. She loves the grocery sack project because just about anybody can do it.
The volunteers took on the baby blanket project about three months ago. Victory Volunteers and others all over Green Valley are buying fleece, cutting it into two rectangular pieces and tying them together along the edges. The plan is to donate them to the many migrant seeking asylum. More than 60 blankets have been made so far and there's a storage room filled with fleece waiting to be cut up, she said.
"The ladies just love it, they're having a great time," March said.
Salvatore has been spending every Thursday working on the blankets.
"I just wanted to help the newborn babies keep warm and I feel good about doing it," she said. "I get a lot of satisfaction helping others."
There are normally four to six ladies who work on them, she said.
"It's good for all of us ladies to get to visit and to get to know each other a little bit better," she said.
Salerno spends half of her Thursday mornings folding bags and the other half cutting coupons and she loves the program.
"I get satisfaction because I'm helping other people. I just like to volunteer. I've been volunteering for 19 years here and at the adult center."
Pfizenmaiel moved to Green Valley from Illinois this summer and was thrilled to find a volunteer opportunity so quickly.
"I give an hour and a half of my time, but I get back so much more," she said. "I'm working with intelligent, caring women who could be doing other things but are doing this."
She's knitted a couple dozen baby booties, but admitted with a laugh that she probably could've made a few more if she weren't chatting so much.
She's 84 and has been knitting since she was 10, when her grandmother told her she'd better find something to do to keep out of trouble.
Schuler calls the Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride every Thursday so she can clip coupons. The 95-year-old and her late husband, Burness, started volunteering six years ago after moving from Minnesota. She likes the idea of helping military members since Burness served four years in the Navy during World War II.
"We volunteered for 100 years back in Minnesota," she said. "It's contact with all of the other people and a way to get out of the house."