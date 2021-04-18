Officials have released the name of the man who died Tuesday after his vehicle was struck by a tire from a semi-truck on Interstate 19.
DPS officials said Joaquin Maldonado, 43, of Tucson died at the scene after his Hyundai Tucson was struck about 9:40 a.m. south of Sahuarita Road.
According to DPS, a tractor-trailer was northbound on I-19 when it lost two left rear trailer tires. One of the tires traveled through the median and struck Maldonado's southbound vehicle.
The truck driver told DPS troopers he was traveling about 70 mph when he felt his trailer jerk and thought he had a blown tire. When he looked at rearview mirror, he noticed two of his trailer tires had come loose and were bouncing on the interstate.