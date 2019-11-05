Sahuarita Intermediate School is holding its annual Tribute to Veterans at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Sahuarita Unified School District auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road.
The United States Honor Guard, Sahuarita High School Band and NROTC will be featured as will the SIS Choir. The keynote speak is Kaelyn Murphy, USAF.
The Builders Club of Continental School will lead the annual Veterans Day Observance and Celebration at Continental School on Friday at 8 a.m. Veterans in our area will be recognized and honored. There will be patriotic songs, the pledge of allegiance, a brief speech by Builders Club President Jack DuBois, and patriotic cheers. Members of the Patriot Guard will ride in on motorcycles, and the school will join in saluting our veterans. Veterans, active or retired military, and community leaders are welcome to attend.