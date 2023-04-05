John Grand

John Grand will receive Arizona's Military Order of the Purple Heart's Patriot of the Year Award on April 15. Grand received two Purple Hearts during his two tours in Vietnam. He joined the military at 17.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Veteran and Green Valley resident John Grand will receive some well-earned recognition on April 15, as Arizona's Military Order of the Purple Heart name's him the state's Patriot of the Year.

State Adjutant Larry Leighton said the award is part of a national program and covers a member's efforts in projects, recruitment, civic activities, areas of responsibility within MOPH and what they've done for the Veterans Affairs system.

John Grand, Army


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

