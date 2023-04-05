Veteran and Green Valley resident John Grand will receive some well-earned recognition on April 15, as Arizona's Military Order of the Purple Heart name's him the state's Patriot of the Year.
State Adjutant Larry Leighton said the award is part of a national program and covers a member's efforts in projects, recruitment, civic activities, areas of responsibility within MOPH and what they've done for the Veterans Affairs system.
Leighton said Grand does a lot to promote patriotism and the MOPH across the Tucson chapter's area, especially with his visits to ROTC and JROTC programs for youths.
Last week, Grand and Tucson MOPH Commander Dave Bertagnoli presented JROTC cadet Caleb Stoker with MOPH's Leadership award at Sahuarita High School.
During the statewide meeting, Leighton said Grand would receive his Patriot of the Year Award on April 15. Grand also advances to the regional level that spans five states and Guam.
Military service
Sitting in his Green Valley home, Grand said he always knew he wanted to serve in the military. He grew up watching war movies starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda.
"Those were my heroes at the time, both in the cowboy world and the military world," the Hudson, New York, native said. "It just impressed me that that's the kind of life I want to lead."
But what stood out to Grand was when he took his cousin's shoe shine box out to make some money when he was around 6 years old. He came across a veteran who retired as a master sergeant.
When he offered to shine the man's shoes, he realized they already had a mirrored shine.
"He says, 'If you can do better than this, I'll take it. But I don't think you can do better,'" Grand recalled. "And I looked down and I said, 'Naw, I don't think I can do better.' I probably would have ruined what he had."
Grand said the man explained spit-shining shoes to him and talked about the Army.
"It just bolstered my wanting to be in the military," he said.
That desire to join never wavered. Grand joined the Army in 1955, after he "badgered" his parents into signing him into the military at 17. He said they were initially hesitant, and it took him six months to convince them.
Grand never questioned his decision after arriving at Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training.
"Actually, I found it exciting," he said. "I was all wrapped into this. It was kind of tough getting into that situation where you were following orders constantly. Your whole mind had to change to accept what was going on. But in my mind, that's what I had to do to be a soldier. So I really took to the basic training."
Vietnam War
Grand joined as an enlisted soldier, serving nine years before going to Officer Candidate School. He joined after the Korean War ended. Despite growing up during WWII and Korea, Grand said he didn't know what to expect as far as further wars in his military future.
Then, the Vietnam War came.
Grand served two tours as a mechanized infantry officer from 1967 to 1969, with a 10-month break between where he served in a basic training unit. Eventually, Grand volunteered to return to Vietnam, spending about a month as a motor pool officer before taking command of a company.
Grand received two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars for valor and a Silver Star during his service.
He looked back fondly at his company, noting his soldiers worked hard. Near the end of his second tour, Grand took on a re-enlistment officer role before eventually heading to Fort Benning, Georgia.
Grand was aware of anti-war protests after returning from his first tour but found life on the base and within the Army shielded him from noticing it much. After his second tour, he found it more apparent.
"I couldn't figure it out," Grand said. "I think that was probably heartbreaking for a lot of them."
Grand continued his service, retiring in 1976.
Green Valley
After his military service, Grand found it hard to find employment. He said many places didn't want to hire Vietnam veterans at the time.
Grand found work in sales but noted he wasn't a salesman. Eventually, he found an opportunity to do contractor work in Saudi Arabia, where he would spend the next 25 years going back and forth before retiring in 2011.
Grand found he was a little panicked about what he would do with his time after he decided to retire in his 70s.
"I worked 14- and 18-hour days, and now, all of a sudden, I'm going to be sitting on my rump and doing nothing," he said.
But Grand found a new passion for golf after two neighbors introduced him to the game. Although he plays every Monday through Friday now, Grand laughed that he wasn't any good at first. With plenty of practice, Grand said his score has improved from more than 160 to the high 80s and low 90s.
He also spends his time helping fellow veterans, something he always finds rewarding and the most significant part of his daily experience.
"I was here for a couple of years, and they have that Stand Down for veterans up in Tucson a couple of times a year, and they needed volunteers, so I went out to help," he said.
While there, Grand met Bertagnoli and brought up an idea to start a veterans' Toastmasters Club. Grand said he found many veterans had trouble showing their best side during interviews.
"So, I figured if I could start a veterans' Toastmasters Club and get them to feel at ease when they have to give a speech and such, it would help them," he said.
Bertagnoli wanted him to present it to the MOPH in Tucson and see about getting some funding from the members. Grand also found out the members did a lot of work throughout the community for veterans, which he was more than happy to join.
Grand said many veteran organizations are finding ways to help, and the veteran Stand Down resource fairs in Tucson highlight how veterans support each other. He also finds plenty of inspiration as veterans use the assistance to get through a rough patch.
"I can't remember anybody coming back for seconds or needing seconds," Grand said about his time assisting veterans with the MOPH. "We helped them over that rough patch, and they took that and went on to take care of themselves. That's awful satisfying."
He noted one Stand Down where a veteran received a couple of suits for a job interview. Grand said the way the veteran walked out of there with shoulders squared in renewed confidence made an impact on him.
Leighton said awards like Patriot of the Year are important because they recognize volunteers' hard work. He found the recognition promotes more volunteerism and strengthens current volunteers.
Grand said the award came as a surprise and that he only found out about it when he received an email informing everyone.
"I'm honored, but I just had no idea," he said.
And while he is honored to receive the award, Grand said recognition needs to go to all the organizations that help veterans and the veterans who get through those rough patches.
"That's the part I'd really like to see come to the forefront," he said.