May 22, 1999, is a date Travis Snow doesn’t forget.
He’d been recently discharged after four years in the Army and was on his motorcycle, taking a hill in Tillamook, Oregon. He was going fast and lost control on a washed-out road. Among other injuries, he fractured his eighth thoracic vertebrae, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
Until last week, his means of mobility was a manual wheelchair. That’s when he was given a five-year-old electric wheelchair that had been donated to American Legion Post 66 in Sahuarita.
“An outside person, Al Adams, came into the Legion to see if we could find someone who could use the chair,” Post Manager Tim Sykes said.
Aware of Snow’s injury through his dad, post member Mike Snow, and the need for an electric wheelchair, it was decided Travis, 43, would receive it.
“This electric wheelchair will make my mobility easier,” Travis said. “It raises up so I can reach up. It was exciting to hear I was getting this.”
He is now involved with The Bike Experience USA, a group that teaches disabled motorcyclists to ride again using a modified motorcycle. The group formed in 2016.
“This is motorcycle experience for people with mobility problems,” he said. “I feel happy and content with this recreational therapy.”
His parents, Mike and Penny Snow, live in Green Valley.
“He’s very independent and doesn’t want anybody to do anything for him,” Penny said. Travis is close to closing on a home of his own in Vail.