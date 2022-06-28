Cris Hutchinson has been hired as benefits advocate at Valley Assistance Services, and her work includes working with volunteers and the Friendly Visitor program.
The program has volunteers visiting residents who may be isolated, lonely or homebound due to physical conditions. Often, they no longer drive and live apart from family.
A Friendly Visitor volunteer might help prepare a grocery list, arrange appointments, monitor health and safety concerns and provide access to community resources to improve quality of life. The programs help to alleviate physical and mental health risks that arise from being isolated by providing basic social and emotional needs.
“A Friendly Visitor is someone to talk to, can help offer support, perhaps play cards or help with gardening for someone who lives alone.
“A Friendly Visitor normally involves one to two hours a week and may help with transportation to a doctor’s appointment or shopping,” Hutchinson said. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage.
As a benefits advocate, Hutchinson will also offer help with monetary assistance programs, help to complete SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) applications and help women to get benefits from Arizona’s Supplemental Nutrition Program WIC (Women, Infants, Children).
The WIC program provides nutrition education, supplemental nutritious foods including milk and eggs and other essentials for pregnant women and women with children under age 5.
Hutchinson was in the Air Force for 21 years and served at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.
VAS Executive Director Chris Erickson said volunteers make about 1,400 phone calls every month to just under 400 seniors to make sure everything is OK at home.
“We listen carefully for red-flag comments. We train our volunteers well and do background checks on the volunteers,” she said.
