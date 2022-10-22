In 2014, after years of sharing limited space in a building housing the Amado-Green Community Food Bank on Continental Road, Valley Assistance Services moved to a 4,500 square-foot building within The Springs HOA.
The building was donated David Grounds, president and CEO of Dorn Homes.
The much-needed larger space was welcomed by then-VAS Executive Director Chris Kang and was much appreciated by Chris Erickson, who succeeded Kang.
But after several years in the larger building Erickson, her assistant Linda Burns and the staff and volunteers saw the need for a more efficient configuration of offices in the 30-year-old building as the increased number of clients required more privacy.
“When COVID started, our needs really increased,” Erickson said. “More people were coming in. We needed increased office space and confidentiality spaces.”
That work is nearly done; here’s how she did it.
Erickson was awarded a $120,000 grant from Freeport-McMoRan that covered the majority of renovations that included three new workforce centers, offices with doors, more efficient lighting and new ADA-compliant flooring.
Erickson also received a $45,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace three external doors and add one. That work hasn’t been completed yet.
“We have also asked for another $45,000 Community Development Block Grant for the back porch to be built in for more office space. We haven’t received that yet but it has been approved,” Erickson said.
The Arizona Department of Housing receives about $9 million in CDBG cash. Such grants are entitlement funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund eligible programs and projects in the state’s 13 rural counties.
Once grants were secured, Erickson put out calls to contractors.
“That was the time when contractors didn’t have enough workers due to COVID, but Housley Builders Inc. of Sahuarita had enough workers,” Erickson said. They were hired.
She said it took from spring to summer to order and get materials delivered. Renovations began in early August and are nearly completed.
Additional remodeling is needed to renovate the upstairs level, which has never been used and has enough space to accommodate three offices. Erickson said she will be seeking another grant for that.
“Funding comes first. Insulation upstairs is needed plus heating and air conditioning. The steps also need to be upgraded.”
“If we can get the upstairs done then everyone will have their own office,” Erickson said, adding that Dorn Homes occupies one office in the building.
What is the overall reaction to the completed renovations so far?
Erickson and Burns clasped their hands and looked up — their prayers have been answered.
