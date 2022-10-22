Space

Linda Burns, left, and Chris Erickson show a meeting room that now has an enclosed wall that offers privacy in the VAS office.

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

In 2014, after years of sharing limited space in a building housing the Amado-Green Community Food Bank on Continental Road, Valley Assistance Services moved to a 4,500 square-foot building within The Springs HOA.   

The building was donated David Grounds, president and CEO of Dorn Homes.



