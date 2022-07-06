Last Friday, Chris Erickson wrote a check for $13,230.30 just to cover the basic needs of people who walked through the doors at Valley Assistance Services that week.
After spending decades serving the community, Erickson, executive director of VAS, presented to the Pima County Board of Supervisors for the first time on Tuesday to illuminate a growing list of needs residents in rural parts of Pima County are currently facing.
With about 10 programs and a corp of 170 volunteers, Valley Assistance Services, Erickson explained, operates as a “clearinghouse” for social and community health services for Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado, Tubac, Tumacacori, Arivaca and soon Rio Rico.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of their programs – from benefit advocacy work to friendly check-ins with neighbors to transportation for seniors – have seen a dramatic spike in demand, but Erickson said a growing need for housing and utility assistance now takes up a huge portion of her team’s funding and time.
“About 50% of people coming into VAS have eviction papers in hand,” Erickson told supervisors Tuesday.
“We have been seeing eight to 10 households a week coming in (for eviction or utility assistance), but within just the last few weeks, it has been four to five households per day,” she said.
In the rural parts of Pima County, Erickson estimated it takes anywhere from $4,000 to $6,000 to stabilize a family household, which equates to about two to three months rent in the Green Valley area.
Especially for low-income individuals or seniors on a fixed income, a rent hike, a high utility bill or a surprise medical bill can quickly become “very devastating,” Erickson said.
“We have seen TEP bills and Trico bills that have been $1,000 to $1,400. A Southwest Gas bill just came in the other day at $600. People are just not able to even provide even a portion of that down,” Erickson said.
Part of the increased demand for rental utility assistance, Erickson speculated, could be due to VAS’ expanding footprint. With new satellite locations opening in the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center and in Tubac, Erickson said word of their programs is now touching a broad range of Pima County residents.
“We are seeing this in our area, but more and more we’re also seeing and helping folks from northeast Tucson, from Marana, from South Tucson, and we’re helping those who are not getting assistance somewhere else when we have the ability and those programs in place to provide that help,” she said.
But one thing Erickson said hasn’t kept up with the increase in demand is their funding.
Help for groups
During its regular meeting Tuesday, supervisors approved more than $3.7 million to fund their Outside Agency Program for the 2023 fiscal year, which provides support to organizations in Pima County that administer a variety of social services throughout the community, including emergency food and clothing, housing and shelter, senior support, and domestic violence services.
Of the more than $120,000 VAS requested for the upcoming fiscal year through the Outside Agency Program, VAS was ultimately awarded just $15,000 to support a Youth and Family Resource program.
Though they do receive about $140,000 from separate county grant funding, Erickson noted VAS has historically had a difficult time securing outside agency funding since 2016.
“Most of the grants, as you know, are competitive, and, you know, most of them probably go to Tucson agencies. We are in that competitive process but it sometimes takes a long time to get funding for those specific needs we see…we do our best to take care of those and make sure all of their needs are covered,” she said.
“We help a lot of people with our funding… but we do have limited funding. We write about eight grants a month for all of our programs, and I don’t see that going backwards, I see that continuing to grow.”
Supervisor Sharon Bronson, whose District 3 is largely rural and includes areas of Amado, Sahuarita and Arivaca, thanked Erickson for educating the board on the issues affecting rural communities, especially seniors.
“What I’m seeing in District 3 is those who have retired, they’re beginning to lose their homes, especially if a spouse dies and the Social Security benefits decrease. So, you’ve got some issues that we need to pay attention to in terms of the aging population,” Bronson said.
“Very often it’s the rural areas that get neglected for the urban areas,” she said.
Supervisors Rex Scott and Steve Christy directed county administration to work with Erickson to identify additional funding opportunities in the county for VAS, and expressed hope that more sustainable support for rural areas could be reached.
“Hopefully, we can find a mechanism to support those services and bring relief to people in the rural areas which are suffering and needing help when there is no help available,” Christy said.