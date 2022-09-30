No one wants to fall, but for residents in the 65 and up group, falls are the leading cause of injury and death every year.
In the U.S., one of every four seniors 65 and older will fall every year.
To help prevent falls in Green Valley, Sahuarita and surrounding towns, Valley Assistance Services held a SHiM—Safety and Health in Motion — Do Not Fall event at Valley Presbyterian Church on Friday
The event hadn’t been held the past two years because of COVID.
The program is a partnership between Valley Assistance Services and the Green Valley Fire District.
GVFD volunteers visit homes to assess lighting, hallways and stairs; assess tripping hazards including wires, cords, clutter and rugs; and check uneven surfaces inside and outside.
The GVFD said those 65 and older are statistically more likely to die in home fires and the risk more than doubles for those 75 and older.
Reasons include the skin of older people is thinner and more vulnerable to fire, as people age their reflexes slow down, and older people are more likely to be on medication that makes them drowsy.
They also have trouble getting out of a burning home quickly.
Parkinson’s Chair Movement Exercise instructor Mia Cooper led a group of about 25 seniors in chair and stand-up exercises during the event.
Health vendors included local health care advocate Paul Williams, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers, Green Valley Council and Walgreens.
Risk factors at home
It’s important to know what risk factors may be in your home that can be fixed to avoid being injured by a fall.
To help ensure safety at home, VAS can send a registered nurse to visit and review a history of prior falls, help identify health conditions or other factors likely to increase fall risk. The RN can also provide exercise resources.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 36,508 seniors died and more than 2.8 million went to an emergency room in 2020 due to a fall injury.
The National Council on Aging reports that 60 percent of seniors’ falls occur at home, 30 percent occur in a public setting and 10 percent in a health care setting.
Precautions to avoid risk of falling
• Keep moving; physical activity can go a long way to prevent falling
• Wear sensible shoes. Avoid flip-flops and any type of backless sandals or shoes.
• Remove or secure loose rugs at home and keep animal toys off floors when not playing with a pet
• Keep spaces well kit
• Use an assistive device, such as a cane as needed
Risk factors
• 30 percent of people 65 and older fall each year
• 50 percent of people 80 and older fall each year
• Other than age, fall risk is increased for people who have a history of falling, poor balance and muscle weakness, poor eyesight, take multiple medications and rush to the bathroom for fear of incontinence
• Typically, falls are a result of two or more of these factors
• Remove tripping and falling hazards at home by avoiding use of step stools, cleaning spills immediately, keeping pet dishes and toys off the floor when not in use, securing loose rugs and mats and adding nightlights to bedrooms and hallways
• Once you know which risk factors apply to you, take steps to address and correct them.
For a home assessment of fall risks call Valley Assistance Services at 520-625-5966 or the Green Valley Fire District, Community Services Division at 520-625-9438.