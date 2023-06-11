When someone falls behind on their rent or bills it can take $6,000 to $10,000 to stabilize a household, according to Valley Assistance Services.
VAS has multiple programs designed to help people who are struggling to make ends meet like the MAP-a-Plan program which provides rental and utility assistance.
The nonprofit gets its funding for programs through grants and donations, and Executive Director Chris Erickson said one of those funding sources that helped a lot is coming to an end.
“COVID funds are gone except those helping with homelessness prevention and preventing evictions,” she said. “We currently and continuously seek funding to assist those in our communities, so no one is turned away.”
“The MAP-a-Plan program has a budget of over $300,000 to fulfill local needs and this will last less than a year.”
Erickson said because cycles of funding come at different times, there will be no decrease or reduction to clients in the amount they assist with, and they want to be sure clients who may be eligible for assistance give them a call.
“We have not turned anyone away,” she said. “Cycles of funding are available and come to an end during different times of the year, with that, some have remaining money from this current cycle and we want to get the word out to make sure people are aware of the assistance we can help with.”
“We do have funding throughout the year as we write grants and there are still funds, each funding source has different requirements.”
Needs are great
Erickson said the needs of people in the community are great and increase every month.
She said one of the contributing factors is an about 50% increase in local rentals as well as some signs of the summer.
“We have seen a lot of those who don't work the full year or have summers off who struggle like teachers or seasonal workers,” she said. “There's been some layoffs during summer and weather-related things we have seen a lot during the summer.”
Case Manager Denisse Freeland said they have a lot of people who are behind on their payments for rent and utilities.
“It’s been rough for a lot of people,” she said. “The bills are very high right now, especially TEP (Tucson Electric Power) and Southwest Gas.”
“We have a lot of people who are running behind on their payments, and they can go from four to six months.”
Rural Case Manager and Benefit Advocate Ana Chanez said things can often have a domino effect for people who are struggling.
“If you lose your job, you can't pay rent, you may need food stamps,” she said. “Even if you think about it, retirement is not that big of an income to have monthly, because if you are paying $2,000 in rent but getting $1000 in retirement there's a huge gap.”
“If you don't have two people getting that income it's difficult.”
Freeland said they are also still seeing a number of evictions from Tucson and have ways to help if it gets to that point.
“We try to keep them out of eviction, but if it's impossible, we can help with relocation,” she said. “We don't cover any late fees or legal fees but if there is no other option but relocation, they look for their own place, get that signed — either an apartment lease or another rental — give us the information and if they still qualify we go for it and help them out.”
Reach out
Freeland said COVID-19 funding is not returning, but they have help to provide and want people to call them.
“We’re going to help them as much as they can but we are running against time,” she said. “They need to call and see if they qualify. After that's gone, it's gone…that money is not coming back. We are still able to help out but it's not going to be as much as we love.”
Eligibility is based on income and the family size, as well as case-by-case circumstances, and VAS can do screenings over the phone.
“When we do an interview we assess what they need and for how long,” Chanez said. “Someone might just need one day because they started a job last week. Some have been without a job for six months.”
When they screen someone or provide assistance, they also try to assess the root causes of the issues so they can guide them to their programs like a new financial literacy class.
“We look holistically at everything — what happened with this, why can't they afford the rent, is this something we can help with otherwise and make sure they can access what they need,” Erickson said. “There might be a reason you can't see on paper and it finally comes out that a person lost a job, had a medical crisis, or something that put them behind.”
VAS still has funding available to help eligible clients, including Santa Cruz County residents, though they have more available to help people in Pima County.
“We have a huge need here in our community,” Freeland said. “We need to get that blindfold off and realize we do. We have a large amount of the community who can afford a nice life, but on the other side they are having a hard time.”
To contact VAS, visit valleyassistanceservices.org, call 520-625-5966, or email info@valleyassistanceservices.org.