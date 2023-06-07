For those with diabetes, there are often small tricks and lifestyle changes that can make a big difference.
The Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center has partnered with Valley Assistance Services to provide diabetes and pre-diabetes management education in conjunction with their healthy cooking classes they began last fall.
The idea is to provide helpful tips and lifestyle changes prior to going into the kitchen to cook diabetes-friendly meals.
VAS Executive Director Chris Erickson will be providing the educational proponent of the class and said it’s an overview for people with diabetes.
“It's looking at choices and putting a plan in place,” she said. “There will be cooking and I will do a lot of visuals of 'eat this, not that.'”
“We will take a look at label reading and that kind of stuff, too.”
Erickson said a lot of it comes down to portion control and what adjustments one can make in their life.
“You don't have to take food you like away completely, just drop it down,” she said. “It’s not always the food, sometimes it's the portion.”
Along with cooking tips and health considerations, Erickson said she will pass on helpful things she’s learned as a former diabetes educator and someone with diabetes herself.
“I don't check my fingers, I check my arms because you can check your arms instead of fingers,” she said. “People don't realize that if you test your finger and just put lotion on or just ate an orange it's not going to work because you'll throw it off.”
The SFB started diabetes cooking classes in their on-site kitchen last fall, and Erickson said they’re hopeful the addition of their class will further prepare people in the kitchen.
“Hopefully this way, they can use the tips we give them in cooking class,” she said. “Participants can take a hemoglobin A1C (HbA1C) test at the beginning of the class which is an overall picture of what your sugar is over three months. If they have had one, we will have them do another test after the class or in three months and see if that has changed.”
SFB Program Coordinator Sofia Castro said one of the biggest changes to this program is that classes will occur once a week now, instead of two.
“We want to minimize travel time for clients so they don't have to do two a week,” she said. “We’re putting this together for two hours, once a week so they have that whole week to soak in the information, recipes and substitutions they should be using.”
The diabetes classes will start on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m., followed by the Cooking for Health classes at 11 a.m.
Those interested in participating can sign up through VAS, the Sahuarita Food Bank or just attend the class on June 12.
Additional dates of the class are on June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31 and August 7.
