Sahuarita has seen an increase in vandalism at town parks resulting in big bills and long hours cleaning things up. It wants help finding those responsible.
Department Director Laura Hester said the increase became noticeable about six months ago and is affecting all parks, particularly North Santa Cruz Park, Parque Los Arroyos and Sahuarita Lake.
“It's been happening in all our park restrooms, but those are the ones getting hit most,” she said. “They have been clogging toilets, ripping soap dispensers off the walls, toilet paper dispensers, trying to break things… It's that kind of stuff. If there’s anything on the walls it gets ripped off.”
She said the damages are in line with a popular challenge that’s been circulating on TikTok since fall 2021, called the “Devious Licks Challenge.”
It encourages students to steal or vandalize items, mostly from bathrooms at schools, and post videos of it onto the internet. It's unclear who is responsible for it.
Sahuarita Unified School District was among several in Pima County to experience instances of "Devious Licks" in September 2021.
Hester said the vandalism in town parks is resulting in a lot of work, with each bathroom taking upwards of six hours to clean.
“When we go into a bathroom where they have ripped everything up, it takes three to four hours to put it back together; it could be up to five or six hours that day to clean up,” she said. “We have to clean off the surfaces and pipes, because sometimes they stuff things all the way down, deep in the drainage system and we have had to snake out sewer lines a few times.”
She said she just had to purchase new, “heavy duty” toilet paper dispensers that they hope will last.
Hester said it’s going to cost $20,000 to replace everything in all the bathrooms.
The town is now installing security cameras.
“The biggest problem is we can't catch them,” she said. “All restrooms are automatically locked at night, but they are going in before the locks go off.”
Hester said once they get the cameras up they will prosecute anyone they catch and would have to set some stricter measures in parks if the behavior doesn’t stop.
“We don't want to shut down restrooms, but when you walk in every other night to find $2,000 worth of damage…” she said. “Once we get the security cameras running, we will prosecute people. We don’t want to do that, but we do want to deter this. It’s a huge problem.”
Anyone with leads or information about the vandalism can contact the town at parks@sahuaritaaz.gov.