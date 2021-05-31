The Valle Verde Rotary Club has awarded $8,000 total in scholarships to four students from the Sahuarita Unified School District.
Three seniors from Sahuarita High School and one from Walden Grove High School each received a $2,000 scholarship.
Emma Vaterlaus, from SHS, will attend Brigham Young University in Hawaii, where she will study cultural anthropology. She is minoring in psychology and Foundations of Foreign Language (Chinese and Spanish). She would like to one day work for the United Nations.
Troy Garcia, SHS, is planning to attend Universal Technical Institute in Avondale to study automotive mechanics. He wants to become a certified technician and restore classic vehicles.
Ayah Ghannam, from Walden Grove High School, will attend the Honors College at the University of Arizona where she will study law. She was president of the Interact Club her senior year.
Gianna Alvarenga, SHS, is planning to attend New Mexico State University to study nursing. She will join the Air Force ROTC program there and hopes to join the Air Force and become a nurse.