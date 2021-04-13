Pima County announced it would follow CDC guidance to temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson's vaccine distribution after six cases of a rare and severe blood clot in the United States. The Arizona Department of Health Services also recommended a pause in J&J vaccine distribution Tuesday.
All six cases involved women between 18 and 48 years old, with symptoms occurring six to 13 days after vaccination. Vaccinators administered more than 6.8 million J&J doses nationwide.
ADHS said J&J recipients who develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of injection should contact a health provider.
In the county's press release announcing J&J's temporary pause, University of Arizona associate professor of immunobiology Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya said the estimated risk of J&J's vaccine giving a blood clot is 1 in 1 million, but the overall risk of COVID-19 death is 1 in 100.
ADHS reported 226,300 J&J doses allocated to Arizona, with 122,000 administered.
The Pima County Health Department distributed 24,600 J&J doses since the vaccine arrived March 4 with no adverse reactions reported. The county said it would replace J&J's single-dose shot, primarily going to mobile distribution sites, with Moderna's two-dose vaccine.
PCHD spokesman Aaron Pacheco said Moderna supplies are capable of maintaining the county's vaccination plan without disruptions.
Last week, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry told the Board of Supervisors the county is entering a transitional phase where vaccine supply would outpace demand.
But Pacheco said Huckelberry's memo to supervisors was more about presenting the Health Department's plan to spread the message vaccine availability is increasing. And despite availability increasing, he said the county isn't sitting on large vaccine supplies going unused.
ADHS reported Pima County administered 572,029 vaccines covering 360,655 people or 34.5 percent of the population as of Tuesday, with 238,138 fully vaccinated. On April 6, ADHS reported 509,612 vaccinations administered countywide, covering 32 percent of the population with 205,177 people fully vaccinated.
Vaccine hesitancy
PCHD plans to address potential vaccine hesitancy through a public service announcement campaign featuring non-government community leaders and people ages 16 to 24 who would state why they received a vaccine.
Pacheco said the CDC's pausing of J&J's vaccine, including state and local jurisdictions following suit, is the system working as it should.
"There are systems in place to validate safety – this is part of that," he said. "So, we're going to go ahead with the pause until our federal partners say we shouldn't. And we'll sort it out."
Pacheco said it's still too early in the J&J pause to know whether it would impact public willingness to get vaccinated with the two other brands – Moderna and Pfizer – which are still available.
"Part of the communication that went out to the board from Mr. Huckelberry's office is sort of our game plan for telling people that," he said. "You know we've got vaccine, and if you've had a hard time finding it, if you haven't been able to make it to a site, if you haven't been able to register for an appointment – there are appointments available now. A lot of folks are getting same-day, next-day appointments at some of the sites."
In the meantime, PCHD is trying to keep a close eye on misinformation, which could lead to vaccine hesitancy down the road. And when it comes to misinformation, Pacheco said there's plenty of it going around, especially when it comes to vaccine safety. And he said some might point to J&J as proof vaccines aren't safe.
"Because of how quickly it was manufactured and put out into distribution," Pacheco said. "There's tons of information and tons of work that went into making that happen. It wasn't something that got cooked up overnight, and they sent it out to everybody. There's a process in place, and these vaccines don't make it into our hands at the county level without having gone through that process. And again, this is an extension of that process, the pause with Johnson & Johnson."