The Pima County Board of Supervisors’ approval of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for certain employees has led to changes to the county's vaccine incentives and disincentives.
Employees fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 are still eligible to receive the $300 in compensation and three days' additional leave time, if they haven’t already received it, but incentives for employees vaccinated after that date will be diminished.
Those fully vaccinated between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 will receive $200 and two days of additional leave, and those vaccinated between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 will now receive $100 in compensation and one day of additional leave. Employees who wait until the compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2022, or later to get their COVID-19 shots will not be eligible for additional compensation or leave.
Unvaccinated employees are also no longer eligible for outside employment or off-duty employment, and if enrolled in the county’s health insurance, will still be subject to a $45.51 surcharge per pay period until they become vaccinated beginning in November.
Unvaccinated employees with a valid medical or religious exemption, however, will not be subject to the surcharge. As of Oct. 25, the county has granted six employee exemptions.
In a memo to board members, county administrators outlined the progressive disciplinary actions that will be taken for those who remain unvaccinated after the January 2022 deadline.
Employees under the Pima County Merit System will be subject to a letter of counseling, a letter of reprimand, suspension and then termination. All other employees will face a letter of notice, two-week suspension, and termination.
About 81 percent of Pima County employees are fully-vaccinated, and over 20 departments have vaccination rates at or above 90 percent, according to the latest figures from the county.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s vaccination rates, however, continue to lag behind all other departments. As of Oct. 25, about 60 percent of the department’s 1,354 employees were fully-vaccinated.
