The Arizona Department of Health Services opened up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older at state-run sites, like the University of Arizona POD.
There’s a little more news on the Johnson & Johnson vaccines Pima County hopes to utilize for homebound residents and numbers continue to trend positively.
As of Tuesday, there was no indication of more vaccines or pop-up sites in Green Valley and Sahuarita this week, but there is always the possibility it will occur.
Here’s what we know about COVID-19 so far this week.
In Pima County, nearly one in four people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 257,181 people. Of them, 168,387 have been fully vaccinated.
In Arizona as a whole, 2,940,466 doses have been administered so far, with 1,924,024 people who have received at least one dose and 1,220,197 who have been fully vaccinated.
According to state data, about 27 percent of the people in the state have had at least one dose.
State eligibility opens
On Monday, the state health department announced they will be opening up vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older starting March 23.
The change will take effect at state-run sites, including the University of Arizona POD in Pima County.
The previous phase had opened eligibility to those 55 and up, as well as frontline essential workers in specific industries.
The state reported Monday that it had more than 58,000 available appointments remaining from last Friday, the day they made additional appointments available. Health Director Dr. Cara Christ also said she anticipates more vaccine coming to the state in April which allows them to open up eligibility.
To register for a vaccine appointment under the current eligibility, residents must go through the state site, podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those who need help registering or do not have internet access can call 1-844-542-8201.
Registration for those 16 and up opens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. For more information, visit azhealth.gov/findvaccine.
People can now also make appointments for a relative through the patient portal.
Home-bound residents
In early March, Pima County indicated they had plans to vaccinate about 3,000 homebound-residents with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.
A county spokesman said Tuesday that they have a mechanism in place for vaccinating people who fall into a category of “in-home long-term care recipients."
The J&J vaccine is ideal to the county for those who are homebound because it would only require one trip, and therefore causes less strain on personnel or resources.
People who qualify, or family or caregivers of a qualifying person, can answer a questionnaire and register using the Request At-Home Vaccination link at pima.gov/covid19vaccine.
Volunteer for vaccine
The University of Arizona is looking for volunteers to help at its state-run vaccine POD.
They are seeking medical and non-medical volunteers to help run their drive-thru and sit-down vaccination sites.
Those who volunteer might be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after their first shift. The county requires volunteers to work 36 hours to get vaccinated and they will make every attempt to vaccinate as many volunteers as leftover doses will allow.
Volunteers must be at least 18 and are expected to work at least three six-hour shifts. Volunteers without a medical background can help with tasks like greeting people, coordinating volunteers, observation and more. Masks are required.
Those without a medical background can register at redcap.uahs.arizona.edu/surveys/?s=X4REY9DD8A.
Medical volunteers are greatly needed and can register to volunteer at esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov.
Federal POD
Pima County, as well as mayors from municipalities across the county, are asking the state to reconsider its decision to decline an offer for a federally run vaccination site.
Last Friday, Christ explained that FEMA offered to bring a federal POD to Arizona. The state declined due to concerns about staffing/resource responsibilities and whether vaccinations would ultimately come out of the state’s allocation.
In a March 22 letter to Gov. Doug Ducey, Pima County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sharon Bronson, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso, Marana Mayor Ed Honea, Oro Valley Mayor Joseph Winfield and Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy expressed the desire for a federal POD in the county.
“Pima County is prepared to provide any and all assistance in setting up this POD such that it does not require resources from the State,” the letter read. “In addition, the vaccine supplied by federal policy will not deduct from the State vaccine allocation.”
They estimate a federal POD could provide an additional 300,000 or more vaccines to the county.
Free doughnuts
National chain Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Anyone who has been vaccinated can stop in any of Krispy Kreme's participating stores around the country and show their COVID-19 vaccination record card to get a free treat.
Krispy Kreme will also be giving out a free doughnut and medium brewed coffee every Monday from March 29 to May 24.
The closest Krispy Kreme is in Tucson at 5621 E. Broadway Road. For more information, visit krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer.