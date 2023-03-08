The day before Sahuarita resident Cynthia Kloss was scheduled to depart from a cruise in Europe, she returned to her cabin to find a letter that would change everything.
“(The note was) so simple – sorry you’re leaving us,” Kloss said in an email.
It was the summer of 2022, and Kloss was in the middle of a series of cruises – this one ending in Amsterdam. All passengers were routinely tested for COVID-19 before heading to their next destinations. But this time, Kloss’ results came back positive.
Around the same time Kloss received the letter, the CDC announced the end of an order requiring people to show a negative COVID test result or documentation of recovery before boarding a flight to the United States.
The timing, Kloss said, meant she was no longer entitled to any waivers of rebooking fees from her airline, and her insurance stopped covering any costs associated with her quarantine abroad.
“I was on my own with no support or hotel from the cruise line,” Kloss said.
While she managed to resume her trip after isolating for a few days in the Netherlands, Kloss said the experience was an eye-opener to the realities of traveling today.
“All the hand-holding that occurred in the early days of COVID won’t necessarily be available to you now. If you test positive you must be prepared to be your own advocate,” she said.
“I laugh about it now, but honestly, unless you had a lifetime of experience traveling overseas, this could be very frightening to cope with the unknown and the prohibitive costs.”
Green Valley resident Tim Dugan had a similar experience in February.
On the final leg of a cruise from Cape Town to Dubai, he tested positive for COVID-19, was forced to disembark early, and was made to quarantine for several days at a hotel in Dubai.
While rebooking flights and travel arrangements was a burden itself, Dugan said the worst part was having to stay behind while friends and family headed home without him.
“Realizing that all your friends are gone, you’re in a different country with a different language, and you’re really dealing with everything all on your own – that in itself can be a very isolating experience,” he said.
“I do think it’s worth it to travel if you're able, but you do have to recognize that this could be what you’re looking at. You really just never know.”
‘It’s still there’
A recent survey from AARP found that 81% of adults 50-plus who plan to travel in 2023 believe it’s safe to travel now (up from 77% in 2021), and just one in four say COVID-19 is a barrier to travel, compared to about half who felt that way last year.
As global COVID cases continue to trend downward, it can be tempting to let your guard down, but coronavirus is still something that should be kept in mind when thinking about travel plans, says Susan Crosby, founder of Imagine Travel in Green Valley.
“Especially now that a lot of restrictions have been lifted, I think people can easily look at it and think it’s totally over. But in reality, it hasn't really gone away. It's still there, people are still getting sick – either on their trips or when they come home – and I think it's something people need to be prepared for,” Crosby said.
“After all, who wants to be sick on their vacation? How awful would that be?”
A few tips
The first step to preparing for COVID while on vacation, Crosby says, takes place before you leave the house.
“When you're going to a specific place, you need to do some research into what their rules are – things like testing requirements, whether you might need to quarantine, and if you need to show proof of vaccination. All of this really depends on where you're going,” she said.
If traveling internationally, Crosby recommends visiting travel.state.gov for more detailed information about COVID-related travel protocols in each country. If you’re venturing to a destination within the U.S., you can find the current level of community transmission there through the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level database to assess your chance of contracting COVID while visiting.
Doing a little research before you begin packing can also help inform what you need to bring with you.
“In my opinion, you need to bring your vaccination card with you to show you're vaccinated. I’d say that's as important as your passport,” Crosby said.
Stocking up on things like hand sanitizer, face masks and COVID self-test kits can be helpful to have on-hand if you do begin feeling ill during the trip, and you don’t want to have to hunt them down in an unfamiliar place. Packing a few extra days worth of essential medications can also be useful, Crosby said, if you have any special health conditions.
But regardless of where you’re going, Crosby recommends purchasing some sort of travel insurance to protect against the unexpected.
“I think one of the most important things when planning a trip is planning for the unexpected, and that’s something people tend to overlook. There's so many scenarios that can happen that you just don't realize as a traveler, and COVID is just one of those,” Crosby said.
While many travel insurance policies do cover COVID-related changes and cancellations, Crosby says it’s important to read the fine print before fully committing to anything.
“Sometimes, for example, they won’t accept a test result unless it comes from a verified medical provider. Some policies might cover the costs if you have to quarantine or stay longer at a hotel, but that could come in the form of a reimbursement later on, so you should still be prepared to cover unexpected costs if they come up,” she said.
Despite the lengthy checklist, Crosby says she still thoroughly encourages those who are able to travel to do so, just in a smarter, more informed way.
“I think we have to put up with some things we don't want to do sometimes, but the overall experience is still gonna be great – go and enjoy yourself, and don't let this deter you from doing the things you want to do,” she said.
“Just know you have to be a smarter traveler. Traveling is different and far more complicated now than it was before COVID – there's just more to worry about, and you just have to be a bit more knowledgeable about what’s going on around you.”