The United States Postal Service will increase the price of stamps to 66 cents Sunday, and Green Valley and Sahuarita residents have mixed feelings about the new prices.
USPS announced the price increase in April, saying it needed to offset the effects of inflation. Other mail services will also increase.
The price for 1-ounce letters will increase from 63 cents to 66 cents and 1-ounce metered letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents.
Domestic postcards will go from 48 cents to 51 cents. International postcards and 1-ounce letters will increase 5 cents to $1.50.
In January 2019, postage stamps cost 55 cents. They were increased to 58 cents in August 2021; 60 cents in July 2022; and to 63 cents in January.
Despite the price increase, USPS said its prices “remain among the most affordable in the world.”
The price increase also seeks to help provide “much needed” revenue for USPS’s Delivery for America, a 10-year plan designed to transform USPS from “an organization in financial and operational crisis” into a self-sustaining and high performing organization.
But with the rise of the digital age, fewer people find themselves going to the post office to pay bills and choose to pay bills online.
According to theElectronics Transactions Association, about 56 percent of all bills are paid online and only 40 percent of seniors pay bills online. Bills paid via mail also decline generationally, with only 15 percent of millennials paying via mail.
For some Green Valley and Sahuarita residents, the increase in stamp prices isn’t all that important.
Jackie Olsen, 48, said she doesn’t really care about the price increase.
“I pay bills with checks,” she said. “I like having the bills and the papers in my hand, so I’ll still pay it.”
Fifty-three-year-old Walter Wykes also said the new price doesn’t bother him.
“It seems like it’s the norm,” he said. “I’m used to them raising prices.”
As the owner of an eBay company, Wykes said he only uses stamps for birthday cards or occasionally for a bill. However, if the price for first-class mail increases, then it will have a big impact on his business.
Other residents are frustrated by the increase in stamp prices.
Yohurt Griego, 78, said he is no stranger to stamp price increases.
“They bring it up all the time,” he said. “But I need stamps.”
Griego pays some bills online, but for important bills like his house payment, he still mails it in with the post office.
Donna Cohen, 66, said the new stamp prices are “annoying,” but it won’t deter her from using the post office.
“The postal service is not improving at the rate of their price increases,” she said. “But I’m not going to stop using the service. I’m not complaining about the service here.”
Cohen thinks the increase is a reflection of a broken system, not a reflection of inflation.
“I just don’t think things are well thought out,” she said. “Before we make any decisions, let’s really look at the whole system. Let’s take apart the whole system and see what we can do better and maybe it will cost less.”
