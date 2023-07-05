stamps 1.JPG

Despite the price increase, USPS said prices “remain among the most affordable in the world.”

 Brianna McCord Green Valley News

The United States Postal Service will increase the price of stamps to 66 cents Sunday, and Green Valley and Sahuarita residents have mixed feelings about the new prices.

USPS announced the price increase in April, saying it needed to offset the effects of inflation. Other mail services will also increase.

stamps 3.JPG

PO boxes at the Continental Road post office.


Brianna McCord | 520-547-9747

