Vice President Mike Pence will be in Green Valley on Thursday to talk about trade during a visit to the Caterpillar facility.
Pence will make two appearances in Arizona that day with Sen. Martha McSally; the other is in Scottsdale.
Caterpillar announced Monday that the vice president will be at its Tinaja Hills facility west of Green Valley “to discuss the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement” with Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
McSally’s office said the appearances are not campaign-related and there will be no public access.
Pence will also watch a demonstration of Caterpillar equipment during the meeting, which begins at 12:30 p.m.