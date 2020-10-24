The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has two suspects in custody tied to two bank robberies but didn’t know if they were connected to two earlier attempted robberies in Sahuarita on Saturday.
The suspects were taken into custody after a robbery about 1 p.m. at Chase Bank at 2920 W. Valencia Road, and a robbery about 2 p.m. at U.S. Bank at 7110 N. Oracle Road.
A PCSD spokesman said they had not made a connection to two attempted robberies in Sahuarita earlier in the day and are still investigating.
According to Sahuarita police, a man attempted to rob two banks in Sahuarita on Saturday morning.
A Sahuarita police spokesman said the man went into Chase Bank at Fry’s Marketplace and handed an employee a note. Police are calling it an attempted armed robbery but said no weapon was seen. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect went to a U.S. Bank branch inside Safeway in Sahuarita about three miles away, where a robbery attempt also was unsuccessful.
There were no details on the contents of the note or a description of the suspect in the Sahuarita case.
Check back later for more information.