All Sahuarita Unified School District schools will be closed Tuesday after online threats were posted against multiple schools Sunday night and Monday afternoon.
In a letter sent to parents shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, school officials wrote, "Given the number of threats within 24 hours, the nature of the threats, and in an abundance of caution, we have decided to close ALL SUSD schools, the Early Childhood Center, and L.I.N.K., for tomorrow, October 1, 2019."
All after-school activities have also been canceled, the administration said late Monday.
"These incidents are quite stressful for schools, staﬀ, students and parents, but we must take every threat seriously. We will continue to work with Sahuarita Police Department in support of a timely resolution to this matter," SUSD officials said in a letter.
An online threat was made against Sahuarita Middle School around 4:30 p.m. Monday – hours after the Sahuarita Police Department launched an investigation into a series of threats made Sunday night against three other local schools.
According to SPD, someone posted an "online shooting threat" on Instagram and other social media websites against Anza Trail School and both high schools in Sahuarita late Sunday.
The department announced late Monday afternoon they had not found "a credible and actionable threat" after speaking with multiple people.
"We continue to work and share information with SUSD and other law enforcement agencies. Information has been officially requested from different social media companies," Lt. Sam Almodova said in a news release. "Some of the information has been received and we will continue to work with these companies."
Both the police department and Sahuarita Unified School District officials are urging people with information to share it with SPD at 344-7847, 88-Crime or 911.
Extra officers were posted to Anza Trail, Walden Grove High School and Sahuarita High School on Monday.
SUSD sent three letters to parents about the situation Monday and the Sahuarita Police Department sent out alerts via Nixle. The department also sent out news releases.
SUSD officials "encourage parents and guardians to please take a moment to emphasize with your child(ren) the importance of practicing respectful digital citizenship and to never post threats online. Posting a threat online can result in serious disciplinary consequences for minors, even if the post is intended as a joke or prank."
Officials believe school will resume Wednesday, but will update parents on the situation Tuesday.