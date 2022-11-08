One school board candidate is out of the race to retain his seat on the Sahuarita Unified School District governing board, and one has secured a seat on Continental Elementary School District’s board.

Beyond that, the races for two open seats at SUSD and CESD remained too close to call with 95% of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.



