SUSD newcomer Raul Anthony Rodriguez was leading the race with about 24% of the vote. Incumbent John Sparks was just nine votes behind him.
Rodriguez is retired from the Border Patrol. His main goals include “removing Social and Emotional Learning curriculums that promote CRT” and empowering parents.
Sparks has served on the board for almost eight years. His main goals are expanding mental health services, highly qualified teachers and expanding flexible education options.
Challengers Kathryn Zanin had 23% and Amy Petersmarck had 19%.
Incumbent and former board president Kevin Opalka is out of the race with 10% of the votes. He has served on the board since 2019.
SUSD also had two propositions on the ballot — Proposition 492: District Additional Assistance (capital) and Proposition 493: Maintenance & Operations. Both budget overrides are a continuation of previously approved and existing overrides.
Both were passing as of Wednesday morning, each with 56% of the vote.
The M&O override (493) will support the funding of more than 100 staff positions as well as fine arts programs and other academic programs, according to the district.
The DAA override (492) supports specific capital needs including facility improvements, instructional technology, climate controlled school buses, fine arts and athletic equipment.
Continental School
Newcomer Ruth Amarillas has secured one of the two open seats on the Continental Elementary School District’s governing board with 28% of the vote.
Amarillas has a background in education and has had several children attend CESD. Some of her goals are aligning curriculum with SUSD and teamwork on the board.
Incumbent Stephen Oesterle followed with 20%. He has been a member of the board since 2016, and his goals include ensuring school safety, maintaining partnerships and making Continental an A+ school.
Eloise Wender Clendenin was behind Oesterle by 16 votes and had 20% of the votes, Mike Norman had 19% and Sheldon Zatkin at 12%.
